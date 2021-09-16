Marc Roberts delivers honest social media admission following Birmingham City’s loss to Fulham

Birmingham City defender Marc Roberts insisted that the Blues should not have suffered as heavy defeat as they did against Fulham on Wednesday.

The Blues suffered their first major setback of the season on Wednesday when they were carved open on a few occasions for the first time this season at the back.

Lee Bowyer’s side had been building their strong start to the campaign off the back of the solid foundations of their defence.

However, Fulham’s Premier League quality showed at times as they managed to ruthlessly punish any errors made by the Blues to put four goals past them.

Birmingham did have more than enough chances in the final third, in the second half in particular, to have made the final scoreline a lot closer than it was though. That will provide some encouragement for Bowyer ahead of their next game against Peterborough United.

Roberts was guilty of making a crucial mistake for the fourth goal of the game and that allowed Jean Michael Seri to set up Aleksander Mitrovic for his second of the contest to put the game to bed.

24 questions about some of Birmingham City’s best ever strikers – Can you get 100% correct?

1 of 24 Trevor Francis left Birmingham City to join which side? Derby County Arsenal Manchester United Nottingham Forest

Following the defeat against Fulham, Roberts took to his personal Twitter account to insist that the scoreline was harsh on the Blue.

While he also apologised for his error that led to the fourth goal that put the game well and truly beyond Birmingham.

Never seen a 4-1 game harsh on the lads

Hold my hands up for the 4th Crnt happen killed the game for us!

Move on quickly to Saturday 💙💙💙 — Marc Roberts (@Robbo_4) September 15, 2021

The verdict

Roberts had been delivering a number of very solid performances so far this season prior to his error against Fulham and therefore there is no need for any harsh criticism of him following the defeat.

The defender has shown a lot of character in coming out and accepting his mistake and it is one that he will now be able to learn from and ensure that it does not happen again over the next few weeks.

It was a game that felt more like a blip for Birmingham than anything to be majorly concerned about. Fulham’s attacking quality is going to hurt a lot of teams in the Championship this season and there is no shame in ending up on the wrong end of a result against them.

Birmingham will need to put this one behind them swiftly and take the positives from the match in terms of the chances that they were able to create going forwards.

The Blues will need to bounce back swiftly against Peterborough and Roberts will be determined to put in a strong performance to help get the Blues right back on track.