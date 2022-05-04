Marc Pugh reacts to AFC Bournemouth’s promotion

A 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest last night saw Bournemouth secure promotion back to the Premier League.

The Cherries needed three points to gain promotion rather than taking it to the final day of the season.

The game was a close affair with both teams having similar shares of possession and Bournemouth having only one more shot on target.

It took until the 83rd minute for the deadlock to be broken with Kieffer Moore scoring the goal after a unique free kick routine.

The stadium erupted into cheers and a pitch invasion from the fans followed.

Many have taken to social media to celebrate and former Cherries player Marc Pugh was one of those who joined in as he shared Bournemouth’s promoted post on his Instagram story alongside the caption: “LOVE IT!!!!! Huge congratulations to everyone @officialafcb”.

Pugh was with Bournemouth for nine seasons and was part of the team that worked its way up from League One to the Premier League playing regular football in every season, other than his last when he was loan out to Hull City in the Championship.

Permanent moves to QPR and Shrewsbury followed but the 35-year-old is now retired.

The Verdict:

Bournemouth had to work hard to secure their promotion especially in yesterday’s game but they were able to produce a moment of delight in a tight game, which has seen them gain promotion back to the top flight.

It’s natural that a player who spent so long with the Cherries would feel an affinity towards them but given the fact he was also part of the team that produced such an important part of Bournemouth’s history, he is bound to feel that same pride seeing Bournemouth achieve it again.

The key for the Cherries now is to secure their place in the Premier League and try and establish themselves at that top level of football.

Manager Scott Parker has his experience as a manager in the top flight so he will be hoping he can use his previous experience and what he learnt to progress with Bournemouth next season.