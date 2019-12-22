Marc Pugh has stated that QPR will bounce back after conceding late on Saturday to London rivals Charlton.

It meant that the R’s could only gain a point in a game which they had plenty of opportunities to score more than the two that they did.

Pugh managed to get his first goal for the club which will have been a big confidence booster for the player as he looks to play a key part in QPR’s second-half of the season.

The R’s have to learn how to keep goals out otherwise they will find themselves sliding down the Championship table once more.

Pugh has expressed that the side are hurt at conceding the late goal, and that he’s determined the squad will bounce back over the Christmas period.

Speaking to QPR’s official website, Pugh said: “We’re devastated.

“I’m really disappointed and we have got to bounce back again.

“We have proved time and time again that we can do it. After the Barnsley performance, there were a lot of positives to take from today [Saturday]. We created numerous chances, we just didn’t take them.”

The Verdict

QPR are a very inconsistent side in the division but that is mainly due to the amount of goals that they concede. It looks like Mark Warburton has to try to sign some new defenders over the January transfer window to make them more competitive.

Attacking wise, they are very good but all the hard work is often undone by sloppy defensive mistakes and they have to make sure that this is fixed very soon.

The R’s play Reading on Boxing Day and Pugh is determined to bounce back, although it will be a very tough game with the Royals looking strong at the Madejski Stadium.