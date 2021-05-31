Marc Guehi offers thoughts on future after loan at Swansea from Chelsea ends

Swansea City will need to regroup this summer after their play-off final heartache on Saturday afternoon and it’ll be interesting to see what sort of shape the squad takes for next season.

The Swans played some good stuff during the campaign and, despite some blips, deserved a shot at promotion via the play-offs.

However, they simply were not at it on the day against Brentford in the final and duly lost, meaning it’s time to see who stays and who goes ahead of 2021/22.

With that in mind, defender Marc Guehi is one player whose future remains up in the air and he himself has said he doesn’t know exactly what it’ll hold, with him spending time on loan from Premier League club Chelsea:

“I’ve really enjoyed my time here. The fans and everyone at the club has really embraced me and taken me in as if I was family,” he said to the Swans’ official website.

“It’s been an amazing time I’ve spent here; Swansea City will forever be in my heart. I enjoyed every minute on the pitch, especially with the fans. I didn’t get to play in front of them too much, but the times that I did I really enjoyed.

“I don’t know what my future holds but I’ll definitely keep my eyes on how Swansea are doing at all times and support them from afar.

“The fans have been great; everyone’s really taken me under their wing and it’s been amazing.”

The Verdict

It’s been a good year for Guehi on an individual basis and he greatly impressed for the Swans in the Championship.

He might not yet be at the level to force his way in at Chelsea but you could see him getting a loan deal at a Premier League club for next season, which would obviously ruin things for the Swans.

Who knows, though, perhaps he’ll end up back there after all – stranger things have happened.

