Marc Guehi makes prediction on Rhian Brewster’s future Sheffield United fortunes amid poor form

Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi has backed England Under-21s teammate and Sheffield United teammate Rhian Brewster to overcome his poor scoring form at a domestic level to be a star in the Championship, with the defender speaking to the Daily Mail.

21-year-old Brewster made the permanent move to Sheffield United last October after failing to make a real breakthrough at Liverpool, exiting Anfield and arriving at Bramall Lane for a £23.5m fee.

He arrived in South Yorkshire with a heavy weight of expectation on his shoulders after scoring 11 goals in 22 games for Swansea City in the previous season and playing a huge part in guiding Steve Cooper’s men to a top-six finish on the final day of the 2019/20 campaign.

However, he failed to record a single goal in 27 Premier League appearances for the Blades last term, enduring a tough first season with his current side and finishing at the foot of the table as they were relegated back to the Championship.

This was a huge disappointment considering they finished in a very respectable ninth place the previous season, but back in the second tier, this was a huge chance for the forward to reignite his career at Bramall Lane.

He did finally break his Sheffield United duck with a goal against Carlisle United in the Carabao Cup back in August, but hasn’t scored since and has fallen out of favour with Slavisa Jokanovic, not appearing in each of their last three games despite being a substitute.

But newly-appointed England Under-21s captain Marc Guehi has backed his international teammate to turn things around at his domestic club, saying: “Rhian is one of my best mates in football.

“I know he’s a fantastic player.

“There are going to be times when it is difficult – we’re all going to experience that. He’s finding his feet again.

“He’s going through it quite maturely, understanding that he just needs to keep his head down. I’m sure he’ll come out the other side scoring goals for Sheffield United.”

The Verdict:

Rhian Brewster needs two things: confidence and a set position.

Right now, it doesn’t seem as though Slavisa Jokanovic knows his best position and it will be impossible for him to do well until he can settle down a play a clearly defined role in the Blades’ first team.

And if he isn’t going to receive a sufficient number of first-team opportunities, then he needs to go out on loan and develop further because he’s at the age where he needs to be playing regular football to succeed.

Some would say shipping him out on loan would almost signify that United have made a mistake in purchasing the 21-year-old for an eight-figure fee, but a temporary spell away from South Yorkshire could do him the world of good and in turn, will help his current side when he comes back firing.

The good thing is the fact he’s set to remain at Bramall Lane until 2025 as things stand, so there’s plenty of time for him to make an impact and repay the faith the Blades showed in him when they splashed out to secure his signature.

He deserves to succeed, so fans can only hope he can regain his confidence and come up with the goods over the next few years.