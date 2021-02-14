Marc Guehi at Swansea City: How’s it gone so far this season? What issues does he face? What next?

It has been another promising period for Chelsea defender Marc Guehi after arriving at Swansea City in the summer for his second loan spell in the Championship with Steve Cooper’s side.

Guehi had enjoyed a largely successful loan spell with Swansea in the second half of last season and played a key role in helping them reach the play-offs. The 20-year-old managed to average 2.1 interceptions and 4.7 clearances per game, as well as winning 5.8 duels per match and maintaining an 84% passing accuracy in his 12 league appearances last term for Cooper’s side (Sofascore).

In his second spell with Swansea, he has helped the Swans to establish themselves firmly in the race for automatic promotion from the Championship. Cooper’s side currently sit in a very strong position and there is every chance that they can go on to do one better than last season and secure a return to the Premier League.

The Chelsea loanee could prove to be an instrumental figure for them in their efforts to make sure they finish inside the top two come the end of the campaign. The defender will also hope to continue to impress his parent club with a new manager there now in the shape of Thomas Tuchel, meaning he might need to work even harder to be considered to have a future at Stamford Bridge.

Here, we take a look at how this season has gone for Guehi and what the future might hold for the talented 20-year-old.

How it’s gone so far?

Guehi has been a consistent starter for Swansea in the Championship since he returned to the club from Chelsea. The 20-year-old has managed to slot straight into the defence once again and help to establish Cooper’s side as one of the toughest to defeat in the entire division this season.

The defender has managed to average an impressive tally of 1.7 interceptions, 1.8 tackles, and 2.8 clearances per game, as well as winning a mammoth 7.9 duels per 90 minutes in the Championship (Sofascore). That has seen the centre-back help Swansea record 12 of their 15 clean sheets in the division this term, more than any other side.

The 20-year-old’s form has also seen him help Swansea concede just 15 league goals, which is the fewest tally of any side in the league. Guehi has shown therefore that he has plenty of defensive quality and Cooper has been able to get the best out of him throughout the season so far, which has made him a standout performer.

What issues does he face?

The major issue Guehi faces at the moment would be having the task of trying to continue his form for Swansea and hope that is enough to impress Chelsea’s new manager Tuchel in the process. Frank Lampard would have already had most of the campaign to assess his ability following his Championship performances, but he has to somewhat start again now.

For Swansea, the main issue facing Guehi at the moment is consistency and ensuring that he maintains the sort of level of performance he did during their vital 2-0 win against promotion rivals Norwich City recently. In that game, he managed to make two clearances, three interceptions and won six duels (Sofascore).

Given Tuchel is a manager that likes his Chelsea side to build up the play more from the back than Lampard did, Guehi might need to show more quality in possession during the rest of the season with Swansea. He has averaged a 77% passing accuracy so far this term (Sofascore), stats that might need to be improved upon slightly if he is to make Chelsea’s team in the near future.

What next?

As already outlined, Guehi will face something of an uncertain period over the summer following the end of his loan with Swansea. He will return to Chelsea and see if he is in the plans of Tuchel, or whether he might be made available for another move away from Stamford Bridge.

For the rest of the season, the defender’s aim will be to continue his recent form and help Swansea go onto achieve promotion back to the Premier League. There is a vital run of games coming up where they take on sides towards the bottom of the Championship table that could make a huge difference to their promotion hopes.