Marc Bola shares six-word message after making Middlesbrough return in win over Tottenham

Marc Bola has taken to Instagram to share a message after making his return to action during Middlesbrough’s FA Cup clash with Tottenham Hotspur.

After missing a considerable chunk of action due to a knee injury that he suffered in December, the 24-year-old was introduced as a substitute in last night’s meeting with Spurs.

In what turned out to be an incredibly competitive fixture, Middlesbrough managed to cause an upset by sealing a 1-0 victory in extra-time.

Boro missed two golden opportunities to win the game in the second-half as Matt Crooks and Jonny Howson both headed efforts over the bar from corners.

Middlesbrough continued to push for the opening goal as Marcus Tavernier’s effort was saved by Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

Chris Wilder’s side finally made the breakthrough in the 107th minute of the fixture as Josh Coburn latched on to Crooks’ pass before firing a powerful effort past Lloris.

Middlesbrough will discover who they are set to face in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup when the draw is made on Thursday.

Following this particular clash, Bola admitted on Instagram that he had missed the feeling of playing for Boro.

The left-back posted: “Missed this feeling.

“What a team.”

The Verdict

Bola will be hoping to force his way back into Boro’s starting eleven in the club’s upcoming Championship fixtures after making his return to action yesterday.

However, when you consider that Neil Taylor has produced some assured displays on the left-hand side of the pitch since the turn of the year, Bola may need to wait for his opportunity to impress Wilder.

When he is handed the chance to prove his worth, it will be intriguing to see whether Bola is able to play an influential role in the club’s push for a place in the play-offs.

Given that Bola has made 61 appearances in the Championship during his career and is currently averaging a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.73 at this level, he clearly knows exactly what it takes to compete in this division and thus will be confident in his ability to make a difference for Boro in the coming weeks.