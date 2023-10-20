Highlights Former Middlesbrough defender Marc Bola reveals Chris Wilder's turbulent time with the club, highlighting the initial positive impact he had on the team.

Bola attributes the downfall to the uncertainty surrounding Wilder's future, as he was linked to the vacant managerial role at Burnley.

Bola suggests that Wilder's lack of transparency with the players led to a sour atmosphere in the dressing room, potentially impacting the team's performance and missing out on the playoffs.

Former Middlesbrough defender Marc Bola has revealed what went wrong for former manager Chris Wilder during his time with Boro.

Bola left the club this summer, after spending four years with the club, to join Turkish Süper Lig side Samsunspor. His period with the club was quite a turbulent one for Boro, with four managers taking charge of the team whilst the defender was in Teesside.

Under Wilder and Michael Carrick, his game time slowly fell away, but he featured in 96 league games for the club, with 41 of them coming in the 20/21 season.

He's said that he'll forever look back on his time in the northeast of England with pleasure and pride. But, the same can't necessarily be said for Wilder, and how it ended for him at the club.

Marc Bola on what Chris Wilder was like

The former Sheffield United boss was appointed to lead Middlesbrough in November 2021, and his reputation and aura clearly effected the players in the dressing room.

Speaking to Teesside Live, Bola described Wilder first coming in as: "crazy."

"When he first came in, there was just this instant Premier League vibe. He had a big presence, stamped his authority and it was all really good.

"Training was great, just out of nowhere, the bar was raised. Everyone was just on form and we went on a great run."

The most memorable part of that run was their FA Cup success. They beat Manchester United, at Old Trafford, and Tottenham Hostpurs. That game against Spurs saw a young Josh Coburn first truly emerge onto the scene.

They were knocked out in the quarter-final by Chelsea, but what a journey it was for the team and the fans.

Marc Bola on what went wrong for Chris Wilder at Middlesbrough

That extended honeymoon period came quickly to a holt, and there was one factor that really caused it. Not long after the end of that fantastic cup run, Wilder was linked to the vacant managerial role at Burnley.

"It just turned sour," said the defender. "Those last nine games or so, we were looking thinking, ‘we can do this’. But we just couldn’t get results. It was so weird.

"In the background, there was all that malarkey going on. For us, we needed him to make it clear and say he was staying, or even if he was going, say something. It turned things a little bit sour."

The 25-year-old added that none of the players knew what was going on with Wilder, describing the talks around the dressing room as: "Chinese whispers."

He added: "He didn’t say he was staying, he didn’t say he was going, there were just unanswered questions."

Bola said that he understands because, had a player had Premier League interest, they would have considered leaving too.

Wilder didn't end up joining Burnley, who would eventually be relegated. But form dipped dramatically, Boro missed the playoffs, and he was sacked just 11 games into the next season, having won just two games.

He was replaced by Carrick who would lead the club to the playoff semi-finals in his first season in charge.

What should Chris Wilder have done in that situation?

As you can see from Bola's comments, whether the manager stayed, or not, wasn't the thing that was causing the issues, it was the not knowing what was going on.

In that position, you'd want to keep your options open, but not being transparent with the team ultimately led to the sour feeling in the dressing room.

Even if he had stated that he was intending on leaving but was going to give it his all until that time, there wouldn't have been that dark cloud hanging over the dressing room.

Who knows, but the playoffs would have been a likelihood had he have been more open with his players.