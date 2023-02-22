Marc Bircham issues QPR call to arms from ex-players after Gareth Ainsworth appointment

Queens Park Rangers confirmed the appointment of Gareth Ainsworth on Tuesday as the club’s new manager on a three-and-a-half-year deal.

The 49-year-old has performed one of the best EFL managerial jobs in living memory at Wycombe Wanderers, but the time finally came for him to move on this week.

Ainsworth enjoyed the best years of his career as a player with the Rs and will be hoping to harness some of that support in aiming to produce an upturn in the results between now and the end of the season.

Rs supporters have turned pretty quickly on managers in the past, with Mark Warburton and Neil Critchley receiving very little patience when results began to dip, but Ainsworth may have earned a greater level of trust from his service as a player.

Former Rs man Marc Bircham took to Twitter to offer support to Ainsworth following the appointment.

He wrote: “I can tell you one thing Gaz everyone in this photo has your back mate .. Come on you Rssss.”

I can tell you one thing Gaz everyone in this photo has your back mate .. Come on you Rssss ⚪️🔵 @QPR https://t.co/7ePi4S1anY pic.twitter.com/iwUpe9jYHW — Marc Bircham (@marcbircham) February 22, 2023

The photo that Bircham shared is of himself (middle right), Lee Cook (right), Martin Rowlands (middle left) and Ainsworth (left), who all played together at QPR during the 2000s.

It is always a risk for players of legendary status to return to manage the clubs that they had success with on the pitch but, if given time, there is no reason why Ainsworth will not have the Rs competing towards the top of the second tier once again.

The Verdict

Think you’re a hardcore QPR fan? Try score 20/20 on this quiz all about the club

1 of 20 True or false: The club was founded over 150 years ago! True False

It has been a season of drastic change on the pitch for QPR, seeing Mick Beale begin their season as manager with, presumably, Ainsworth seeing out the campaign.

In terms of their coaching backgrounds and style of play, from what we have seen in Ainsworth’s time at Wycombe, they are extremely different, and in that it could be a difficult squad for Ainsworth to inherit.

It is likely that Ainsworth inspires a short term bounce at Loftus Road, with the Rs’ performances having been better of late than their ten-game winless run would suggest.

Time will tell if this is the right hire from the club, but if one thing is for certain: it is that he will need time.