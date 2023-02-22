Marc Bircham delivers QPR finish prediction this season under Gareth Ainsworth

Gareth Ainsworth is the new Queens Park Rangers manager in a move that feels like it’s been a long time coming.

Rangers have had a few managers this year with Michael Beale and Neil Critchley taking charge of the club, and now it is Ainsworth who is tasked with coming in and shoring things up, with the Hoops on a bad slide towards the wrong end of the table at the moment.

His first game in charge of the club will be against Blackburn Rovers this weekend in the Sky Bet Championship and, with the match at home, there should be a really great atmosphere to welcome him back to the club after proving such a popular figure when there as a player.

Many are excited by the appointment and Marc Bircham is among them, with him taking to Twitter to make a prediction about where Rangers will finish this season now:

Trying to not be biased and speak as a Fan and not as Good friend

I’m Buzzing for Gaz and I believe he should of had the @QPR Job Earlier

we will probably finish mid table but I would rather do that with an ex player that has a personality and actually cares for the club. — Marc Bircham (@marcbircham) February 22, 2023

The Verdict

This seems a fair suggestion from Bircham.

The new Rangers boss doesn’t have long to try and get his message across to the players but he should have a positive impact pretty quickly and you do feel as though he’ll get them up the table to safety relatively fast.

That is the sole aim this season, and then they can try and build in the summer.