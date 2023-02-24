Marc Albrighton misses out: The West Brom XI that Carlos Corberan should field v Boro on Saturday

Having gone three Championship matches without a win, West Bromwich Albion will be looking to put things right this weekend.

It was a scrappy 3-2 loss away at Watford on Monday night, but in all honesty, it was not an Albion performance warranting of a victory.

However, the fixtures don’t get any easier for the Baggies, with third-placed Middlesbrough, who are in excellent form, the visitors to The Hawthorns.

West Brom themselves sit 10th in the division at this stage, five points adrift of the play-off places, and could really do with a positive result on Saturday afternoon.

To do that, though, they will need to get their team selection absolutely spot on.

With that said, below is the Albion XI we think Carlos Corberan should select for the visit of Michael Carrick’s side.

In this XI, after a very poor first half against Watford on Monday night, some changes have been made.

Not in goal, though, with youngster Josh Griffiths keeping his place ahead of David Button.

The backline remains unchanged, too, with a back four, from left to right, consisting of Conor Townsend, Erik Pieters, Dara O’Shea and Darnell Furlong.

In midfield, Okay Yokuslu keeps his place, but Jason Molumby comes in for Nathaniel Chalobah after the latter’s poor first half at Vicarage Road.

Quiz: Are these 20 West Brom facts real or fake?

1 of 20 WEST BROM WERE FOUNDED IN 1878 REAL FAKE

In attack, things change slightly, with a shake up after the club’s poor recent run.

On the left, Grady Diangana comes in to start, with Jed Wallace the starter on the opposite flank.

In behind the striker, keeps his place in the side.

As does Brandon Thomas-Asante, as Carlos Corberan is likely to continue to be careful with Daryl Dike’s minutes.