Portsmouth moved out of the relegation zone, for 24 hours at least, and extended their unbeaten run to four games with a 0-0 draw at home to Norwich City on Tuesday night.

John Mousinho’s men struggled on their return to the Championship, but they appear to have found their feet recently, and they got another point on the board after a goalless draw against the Canaries.

However, whilst it was a decent result for Pompey, they will also feel like it was a missed opportunity, as they were the more dominant throughout, having 15 shots at goal.

Yet, despite controlling the game for periods, the hosts will feel they didn't test Angus Gunn enough, with Josh Murphy going closest in the first half with a good effort that flashed past the post.

After the break, they continued to press, but a Connor Ogilvie effort was ruled out from a set-play, so Pompey had to settle for a draw.

Portsmouth denied penalty after Josh Murphy incident

Overall, it was a fairly uneventful game, although the south coast outfit thought they had a strong appeal for a penalty, as Norwich’s Jack Stacey appeared to bundle into Josh Murphy.

The Pompey winger appeared to position himself between Stacey and the ball, with the full-back then going into Murphy who fell to the ground and appealed for a penalty, but the referee clearly didn't feel it warranted a spot-kick.

The official waved play on, but Portsmouth fans took to social media to share their unhappiness at the failure to award a penalty.

Portsmouth can take positives from Norwich City draw

You can understand why Pompey were unhappy with this decision, as it was clumsy defending from Stacey, and you could argue that he gave the referee a decision to make. Equally so, if it had been given, you can be sure that Norwich would have felt it was soft.

Therefore, it would be unfair to say it was a howler from Andrew Kitchen, although it was certainly worth an appeal from the hosts.

These things happen in football, and the pleasing thing for Mousinho is that his side didn't let the decision impact them. They continued to play their football, but they just lacked that bit of quality in the final third where it really matters.

Nevertheless, the overall mood around Portsmouth has to be positive right now, as they're getting results, and this unbeaten run will have increased the confidence levels among the group.

Championship Table (as of 11/12/24) Team P GD Pts 21 Portsmouth 18 -9 17 22 Cardiff City 18 -11 17 23 Plymouth Argyle 19 -21 17 24 Hull City 19 -10 15

Murphy has been integral to this good run of form, as he has scored three goals and registered two assists in the past four games, showing he has really found his feet at his new club.

So, the challenge for the winger, and the side, is to maintain this run as they travel to Derby County on Friday night in what is a huge clash for both teams. Mousinho's men can move to within a point of the Rams if they can record what would be just their second away win of the season at Pride Park.