Daniel Sturridge enjoyed a career that made him a star at both Chelsea and Liverpool but not many people know that he was once on the books at Coventry City.

The former England international broke into senior football at Manchester City, making his Premier League debut for the club at the age of just 17.

The 35-year-old came through the academy system of the Manchester outfit, but it wasn’t his only stop on the way to playing in the top flight.

He made his first break into a top club in 1996 by joining Aston Villa’s academy system at the age of just six, before signing for the Sky Blues in 2002.

It was reported that Coventry then earned £30,000 in compensation as Sturridge made the move to Man City in 2003.

Coventry City missed out on Daniel Sturridge

Coventry made a smart move to bring in Sturridge based on the career he went on to have, playing at the highest level in England, as well as internationally.

However, he spent just one year in the club’s academy system before he was poached to his first professional contract by Man City.

The forward had to wait four years before making his debut for the club, coming off the bench in a 2-0 loss to Reading with the team competing against relegation from the Premier League.

Sturridge made a total of 21 appearances in the top flight for the Citizens across three campaigns before making the move to Chelsea in 2009.

It was at Stamford Bridge where the forward first showcased his potential to play at the absolute highest level, but he never quite established himself as a key part of the team during a tumultuous time for underage players at the club.

Daniel Sturridge - Liverpool league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2012-13 14 (11) 10 (3) 2013-14 29 (26) 21 (7) 2014-15 12 (7) 4 (1) 2015-16 14 (11) 8 (1) 2016-17 20 (7) 3 (1)

Sturridge truly cemented himself as one of the division’s best players at Anfield, making the switch to Liverpool in 2013.

While injuries hampered his time at both of these big clubs, when he was able to stay fit and at the top of his game he was crucial for the Reds.

Their 2014 title bid saw him link up with Luis Suarez to create a deadly strike partnership, with the Englishman contributing 21 goals and seven assists as Brendan Rodgers’ side finished second in the table.

What could’ve been for Coventry and Sturridge

While Sturridge’s career was taking off, Coventry were struggling more than ever and the Sky Blues fell as low as League Two by 2017.

When the forward was scoring 21 goals in the Premier League, the Sky Blues were finishing 18th in League One, with off-field uncertainty also plaguing the club.