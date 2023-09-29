Highlights Sam Byram's return to Leeds United has surprised fans with his performances and quality in an unfamiliar position at left-back.

Leeds United handed Sam Byram a one-year contract at Elland Road following his release from Norwich City in June.

The Whites had taken their former right-back on trial as they weighed up whether to sign the former Canary on a free transfer.

The 30-year-old is a well-known player to the Leeds fanbase, as he came through the ranks at Elland Road, and would go on to make almost 150 appearances for the club before securing a high-profile switch to West Ham United for a reported fee of around £4 million.

The full-back has now returned to the club he left when he was 22, and worked under Leeds' new boss, Daniel Farke, during his stint with Norwich.

After a promising early start to his footballing career, it’s fair to say that Byram’s trajectory as a player didn’t really take off as many expected it would, with injuries restricting the impact he could make with the Hammers, and at his last club Norwich, too.

Byram managed only 36 appearances for West Ham and signed for the Canaries in 2019 on a four-year deal, where he would manage 54 games during his stay, spending much of his time at Carrow Road as cover at both left-back and right-back.

Why did Leeds sign Byram? Were fans wrong to doubt him?

On the one hand, you can see the logic, where Byram could be worth a chance on a short-term deal on a reduced wage, given that he can operate as a full-back on both sides, and is someone who should settle into life in West Yorkshire easily, as well as having that familiarity with Farke's system, too.

On the other hand, Leeds ideally needed a specialist left-back through the door this summer, with Leo Hjelde more of a centre-back despite playing a decent amount as a full-back with both Leeds and Rotherham United. Leeds needed a senior one who is naturally left-footed. Their only recognised left-back with that being his primary position is Junior Firpo.

However, the Spaniard is an extremely unreliable and injury prone player, who has regularly struggled to maintain fitness during his stint at Elland Road, which is why the Byram signing raised multiple eyebrows, if he was to take his place.

Not only is Byram not an out-and-out left-back; but he, like Firpo, is also an extremely injury prone player. The last few years of his time with Norwich particularly highlighted that. With many doubting if he would be fit enough, and indeed good enough, to play at the level for another season consistently. Mostly due to the aforementioned persistent injuries.

Suffice to say, he has surprised many Leeds fans with the standard of his performances and the quality and maturity he has shown in what is not nominally his best position. In Farke’s system, typically, the right-back will play high and wide to help progress rhe ball, allowing the right-winger to drift inside and invert. This is the opposite with the full-back and winger on the left flank.

They will, instead, have the winger hug the touch line, and the left-back will often invert to become an extra body in either centre-back or midfield. However, this can be flipped. Farke has played the former way in every game aside from Watford, where the right-back (Jamie Shackleton) was more disciplined and Byram had more freedom from left-back to join attacks and overlap. He did so with distinction and was outstanding in that game.

Byram has showcased his quality to do both of these roles already, be that as the high and wide full-back, or the one who inverts. It’s likely that he has needed little-to-no coaching, given that he has played this system previously at Norwich for many years. Many fans questioned the signing but he fits in seamlessly already.

He knows what is asked of him and has the quality to carry it out to a high level. The injuries perhaps blinded fans to how quality of an operator the 30-year-old can be at Championship level. On a free, it’s been an excellent signing thus far, surpassing many expectations of fans and pundits alike. His intelligence and speed of thought are there for all to see, and show why he earnt his move to the top-flight in the first place.

Not only is he crucial in the system, but he has already contributed well in front of goal, too. Byram has a goal and an assist from eight games, coming in vital wins over Ipswich Town and the most recent game against Watford - the latter seeing him bag his first goal for the club in over eight years.

The question marks will, of course, still remain regarding his fitness; but he’s certainly made a few Leeds fans eat their humble pie and make their apologies for doubting him due to the impressive displays under a manager who trusts him. Another contract is surely in the offing should Byram remain fit for enough of the season, and even if Firpo returns to fitness - it’s his shirt to lose.

He has made himself more than just a useful squad player, but a guaranteed starter in the more reserved and pragmatic left-back role, to invert in field and allow Djed Spence to roam the right side of the pitch more freely, when he returns himself from a knee from injury. That is undoubtedly Leeds' best full-back pairing for the remainder of the season.