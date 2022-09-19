“Many expect him to get a shot at a Premier League job” – Could Cardiff City persuade 51-year-old to become their new manager? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Cardiff City surprised many over the weekend by relieving now former boss Steve Morison of his duties.

The Bluebirds were defeated 1-0 away at Huddersfield Town on Saturday afternoon, which appears to have been the final straw for those in charge, sacking Morison on Sunday.

The Huddersfield defeat was Cardiff’s third in their last four matches, with the side sitting 18th in the Championship standings.

Considering the above then, the Bluebirds are looking for a replacement, and with former Burnley boss Sean Dyche currently available, we wondered whether or not the Bluebirds would be able to persuade the 51-year-old to join the club.

With that said, we asked three of our FLW writers whether or not they thought the Bluebirds would be able to get Dyche, and, whether or not he would be a good appointment for the club to make.

Carla Devine

Following Steve Morison’s sacking at Cardiff, you can imagine the Bluebirds are going to be looking for an ambitious next appointment in the hope that they can push up the league.

However, I would be surprised if they could attract Sean Dyche to the job. Yes he is currently out of work but we know that Dyche is a top manager, even if the end of his time with Burnley didn’t go to plan.

Cardiff signed a massive number of new players this summer which could mean Dyche’s power to alter this squad going forward is limited and they’re not a team that will necessarily be at the top this year making it a challenge.

It would be a great appointment if they could pull it off as someone with great experience at this level, and knowing how to win and get up to the top flight. However, when you see Dyche being mentioned around Leicester City currently too, I wouldn’t be surprised to see him looking further up for a job.

Quiz: What nationality are these 18 ex-Cardiff City players?

1 of 18 Aaron Ramsey? Brazilian Welsh Australian Swedish

Charlie Gregory

If Cardiff could persuade Sean Dyche to join them, then there probably won’t be many who see it as a bad appointment in my eyes. Sure, he doesn’t play the most attractive football in the word but he has proven he can get the job done and keep a team at the top level.

It’s surprising to see Cardiff sack Steve Morison in the first place to be honest but they clearly want more results and to be further up the table. Dyche could certainly achieve that, as he has proven with Burnley and therefore it could be a good move.

They’d certainly grind out the results that they wanted, but he would have to be given time. Regardless of who the next manager is, Rome wasn’t built in a day and a club cannot simply be started from scratch overnight. They would need time to gel and buy into his philosophies.

Dyche as an appointment in general though could be an excellent move and would surely get them firing in the right direction.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

I think many expect him to get a shot at a Premier League job if one becomes available, at present, that looks like it could be at Leicester City.

However, he may not be the preferred choice for those jobs when they do come up, and after recent comments, I genuinely do believe he may at least hear what Cardiff City have to say.

Whether or not the project is enough to convince him to join is another matter entirely, though.

The Bluebirds do have plenty going for them, and Dyche has shown he likes to remain in a place long term, so I don’t think the one to two to three years it may take to achieve a promotion, for example, would put him off.

However, given the lack of time they gave Steve Morison, it may be that Dyche thinks their ownership’s expectations are unrealistic.

It would be a good appointment for the Bluebirds, but unfortunately, not one I can see happening.

Not for one second do I think Dyche would simply turn his nose up at the club, though.