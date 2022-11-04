Manuel starts: The predicted Burnley XI to face Sheff Utd on Saturday

Championship leaders Burnley will be looking to make it 17 league games unbeaten when they travel to Sheffield United this weekend in a mouth-watering clash.

The Clarets were made to work hard for the win over Rotherham United on Wednesday night, after going behind twice before leaving it until the 90+1 and 90+10 to equalise and eventually win the fiercely contested match.

Wednesday night’s win was the Clarets’ sixth in their last seven outings and their fourth on the bounce at Turf Moor. As much as Rotherham gave Burnley a run for their money at the weekend, Sheffield United will be a much sterner test for Vincent Kompany’s side this weekend.

The Blades currently sit third in the table, six points behind Burnley, knowing a win would be massive as the sides close in on the mid-season break.

Ahead of this weekend’s game, Kompany will have some tough calls to make regarding his starting XI. So let’s take a look at how they could line-up against the Blades this Saturday.

Burnley will have to do without midfielder Josh Brownhill against Sheffield United, as the 26-year-old picked up his fifth booking in the win over the Millers. This means that Kompany could be set to recall fellow midfielder Josh Cullen, who missed the game in midweek after Kompany revealed he would have a late fitness test.

While Brownhill will be a big miss for Burnley, having the option to bring a player like Cullen into the team is not too much of a downgrade in a game like this.

Another change Kompany could look to make this weekend is bringing Connor Roberts back into the line-up after the full-back was rotated in midweek and replaced by Vitinho.

The final change that Kompany could make to the team in midweek is starting Manuel Benson. Wednesday was the second time in four days that the Belgian had come off the bench and pulled Burnley level in the game.

Benson seems to work well coming off the bench as teams are tiring, but with fellow winger Johann Berg Gudmundsson not offering the same output as Manuel, it could be a possibility that Kompany looks to freshen things up.

Considering Burnley are 16 games unbeaten, Kompany will not want to change too much, but with such a tight turnaround and another game three days later the Belgium will need to look after his players. In a top of the table clash like this, Burnley will need to be at their very best and Kompany will have to make sure his players are ready.