Manuel Benson's potential exit from Burnley has emerged as one of the stories of the 2024 January transfer window.

After an excellent 2022/23 season for Vincent Kompany's side, the 26-year-old has struggled for Premier League minutes, featuring just five times, starting once.

Now, first-team football is the priority for Benson, and a Championship move looks the most likely solution. Gaining regular minutes in the second tier could see the winger play his way back into Kompany's plans, should the Lancashire club face relegation.

Unsurprisingly, two of the Championship's heavy-hitters are targetting a move for the jet-heeled Burnley star.

Southampton stall after Benson agreement reached for Benson

Russell Martin and Southampton have been pushing hard throught the January window.

Belgian journalist, Sacha Tavolieri claimed (via his personal X account) the Saints were looking to land a loan-to-buy agreement for the 26-year-old.

Football Insider also claimed the Saints had reached an agreement over a £1million loan fee, with the Championship side covering all of Benson's wages.

However, the same news outlet also suggested that talks between the two clubs have stalled.

This shouldn't come as a suprise after Burnley's pursuit of Nathan Tella during the summer window. The 24-year-old's move to Turf Moor failed to materialise, with Bayer Leverkusen emerging as the forward's next club.

The Burnley Express reported that the Clarets are unlikely to sanction Benson's move to St Mary's, with relations between the two clubs now soured after the Tella saga.

Southampton's failure to strike has now left the door open for one of their promotion rivals.

Leeds United close to Benson agreement with Burnley

Leeds United now look the most likely team to capitalise.

Football Insider claim (22 January) the Whites are in "advanced" talks for Benson, as Daniel Farke looks to add further firepower to his squad.

Furthermore, with Willy Gnonto potentially heading for the Elland Road exit, Benson could be viewed as a like-for-like replacement.

According to Football Insider, West Ham United are now leading the race to sign Gnonto, with David Moyes a big fan of the Italian winger. That's contrasted with some claims (live on Sky Sports; 22/01) that the winger might end up agreeing a new deal at Elland Road.

Nevertheless, if Leeds can get this deal over the line it will feel significant. Not only will they have added proven Championship quality to their squad, they have also hijacked a target off of a promotion rival.

Benson could add goals from Leeds United's bench

It's going to be hard for Benson to make an immediate impact on the starting XI. The likes of Crysencio Summerville, Georginio Rutter, Joel Piroe and Dan James have all enjoyed stellar seasons to date and Patrick Bamford is back in the fold.

Leeds United attacker stats - 2023/24, as per FotMob Player Matches Goals Assists xG Goals per 90 Crysencio Summerville 23 12 7 9.43 0.54 Joel Piroe 25 10 1 11.13 0.42 Patrick Bamford 19 2 0 3.07 0.39 Georginio Rutter 27 5 9 9.07 0.20 Dan James 26 10 5 7.31 0.48

When looking at the numbers, it's hard to justify James, Rutter, Piroe, Bamford or Summerville being sacrificed for Benson to come in. However, with Gnonto potentially leaving, there's certainly space for an impact player to come into the squad.

Benson scored five goals off the bench during Burnley's title-winning campaign in 2022/23 and could prove to be a useful weapon for Farke to deploy when trying to break down stubborn low blocks, particularly away from Elland Road.

Furthermore, promoted teams have strength in depth. Injuries can play a part and having a like-for-like replacement can be the difference between the play-offs and automatic promotion. If Benson puts pen to paper, Farke will surely be comfortable with his forward options heading into the second half of the season.