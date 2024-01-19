Highlights Manuel Benson needs to carefully consider his options before making a decision to join Leeds United.

Manuel Benson is of interest to promotion chasing Leeds United, but he needs to be careful that there isn't a repeat of his current situation at Burnley.

Leeds sit fourth in the Championship, and could look to add some reinforcements to aid their promotion push before the window shuts in just over a week.

They have an immensely talented squad already, but a few extra additions could be what they need if they want automatic promotion come the end of the season.

Championship Table (As it stands January 15th) Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City 27 34 65 2 Ipswich Town 27 16 58 3 Southampton 27 19 55 4 Leeds United 27 23 51 5 West Brom 27 15 45 6 Coventry City 27 12 40 7 Sunderland 27 7 40 8 Watford 27 7 39

One of those could be Burnley's Manuel Benson, who has recently been linked with the club, according to reports from Sacha Tavolieri.

Manuel Benson will need guaranteed game-time

Obviously a very talented player, Benson has also attracted interest from Southampton and Hull City, two of Leeds' promotion rivals, and he'll seriously need to consider his options before making his final decision.

A move to the Championship will benefit both parties, given Benson's lack of minutes at Burnley, but if he wants his desired game time, he'll need to weigh up his options.

As Vincent Kompany's Burnley stormed the Championship last season during their title-winning campaign, Benson didn't quite play the starring role that his ability probably deserved.

Despite scoring 11 Championship goals, the forward only managed 14 starts in the league, and would've hoped that his fortunes would change the following year, given his impressively high goal output last season.

But since their promotion to the Premier League, Benson has only featured four times, and a move away from the club now looks a smart decision for the 26-year-old.

Leeds is obviously an exciting prospect, given their stature in the game and their current promotion position, but getting appearances isn't exactly an easy task at the moment.

Crysencio Summerville is undroppable at the moment, as is Georginio Rutter, whilst the rest of the forwards are all performing when called upon. Joel Piroe and Patrick Bamford have both been in scoring form - the latter more recently, whilst Daniel James has popped up with goals consistently.

That's not even mentioning Jaidon Anthony and Wilfried Gnonto, who also provide competition in similar positions to Benson. They are hardly getting a kick under Daniel Farke and that will be alarming for any wingers on Leeds' radar, Benson included.

Leeds United exits could catch Manuel Benson's eye

Of course, Benson will want to avoid being a bit-part player in the Championship, but the next week could be vital for the winger if he wants to make the right decision regarding his future.

Leeds' good form in the Championship this season has seen a number of their key players attract interest from some big Premier League clubs, and if one of those players were to make the move, it could open a door for Benson.

Summerville has been on fire this season, scoring 12 goals and providing seven assists in 24 appearances, and because of that, he's attracting interest from both Newcastle United and Brighton.

Despite not playing too many minutes this season, his teammate Gnonto is also of interest to West Ham, which would still open up a competitive space on the wings for Benson. It's talk of Gnonto leaving which has led to Leeds' links to the current Burnley winger.

You'd think that an exit or two at Elland Road would have to happen for Benson to see Leeds as a prime place to play regular football. Summerville is a player the club won't want to lose, whilst it'll take a serious fee to land Gnonto. Anthony's loan could be one that Leeds look to cut short, but given that he's on the fringe at Elland Road anyway, being his replacement might not appeal too much to Benson.

Leeds are obviously an attractive option for most players, but switching Turf Moor for Elland Road might not be the wisest decision for Benson at this point.