Manuel Benson reacts to big Jack Cork moment at Burnley

Burnley picked up another point to add to their promotion push last night, drawing 1-1 at Millwall.

Ashley Barnes fired Vincent Kompany’s side into a 1-0 lead at the start of the second-half, only for the Clarets to be pegged back by Tom Bradshaw’s fourth goal in two games with five minutes of the 90 remaining.

Despite the disappointment of a late loss, it was still a good night for Burnley, who now have a 12-point lead over second-placed Sheffield United and, if they didn’t already, have one hand on the Championship title.

Further adding to that, it was a big night for Jack Cork in the midfield, with the Burnley captain making his 250th appearance for the club from the bench as an 83rd minute substitute.

There was, naturally, plenty of support for Cork from the Burnley fanbase and his teammates, including the currently absent, Manuel Benson:

Cork, 33, made 57 appearances for Burnley across two loan spells from Chelsea between 2010 and 2011, before making a permanent move to Turf Moor in 2017. Since then, he’s played 193 times.

The Verdict

What a servant Cork has been to Burnley over the years.

The midfielder has given some great years of service to the Clarets, firstly on loan and then as a permanent player. He’s been at the heart of highs and lows in the Premier League, whilst he’s also led by example when he’s needed to in the Championship this term.

Whether you are a long-term teammate like Ashley Barnes, or a new teammate like Benson, you cannot help but admire his commitment to the Clarets.

