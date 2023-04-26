It is finally confirmed - Burnley Football Club are the EFL Championship champions for the 2022/23 campaign.

In reality, it is something we have known was purely a matter of time for quite some while now, but for the Burnley players, staff, and, of course, the supporters, it must be an excellent feeling to get it over the line.

Particularly away at Lancashire rivals Blackburn Rovers and Ewood Park, where the Clarets once again showed their class to earn a 1-0 victory.

Blackburn, who have promotion and play-off ambitions of their own, were no easy match, limiting a Burnley side that have been free-flowing and attacking all year to just one shot on target.

Manuel Benson's reaction to Burnley's Championship victory

What a shot that one on target was, though, courtesy of Manuel Benson.

The fine strike turned out to be the goal that sealed the title for Burnley, and will go down in history as the goal that wrapped the club the title up on their rivals' stadium.

It was certainly a worthy goal to secure a league title, too, and although Burnley perhaps were lucky not to see a penalty awarded against Ashley Barnes late on for handball, sometimes you get the rub of the green on those decisions.

Reacting to the club's achievement on social media and his goal, Benson reacted in just four words, which can be seen below.

On his Instagram story, Benson wrote: "Can't describe the feeling."

Manuel Benson's 2022/23 season

Having joined the club last summer, Manuel Benson certainly proved to be a worthy signing, even if he does not start week in, week out.

Nevertheless, he has made 31 league appearances for the Clarets on the way to the league title, contributing with 10 goals and three assists.

It will certainly be interesting to see how he fits into Vincent Kompany's plans in the Premier League.

Who do Burnley have left to play in the Championship?

With the league title wrapped up with two matches left to play, it will be interesting to see how Vincent Kompany approaches the matches.

For example, it could be that Vincent Kompany elects to use some of the club's fringe players in the final two games and give them an opportunity to feature, or, he may well want to ensure the best chance at winning both games, which would involve going with a similar side to what he has selected all season.

There are certainly two interesting games coming up.

Bristol City, who sit mid-table, are next up away from home, followed by a trip to strugglers Cardiff City on the final day.