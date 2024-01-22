Highlights Leeds United are reportedly in advanced talks to sign Burnley winger Manuel Benson on a loan deal.

Benson has struggled for game time in the Premier League and has been linked with several Championship clubs.

Signing Benson would not only strengthen Leeds' squad but also deal a blow to their rivals Hull City, who were also interested in the player.

Recent reports linking Hull City with Burnley forward Manuel Benson will make the rumoured transfer to Leeds United even sweeter if they can pull off a swoop for the Belgian.

The Tigers were reportedly interested in Benson earlier in the transfer window, but reports have dried up with the player touted with a move to Leeds for the rest of the season.

The former Antwerp forward starred for Burnley in their Championship winning season last year, following a move for an undisclosed fee on a long-term contract last summer.

In a campaign that saw Burnley win promotion to the Premier League under manager Vincent Kompany, Benson scored 12 times and assisted three times as the Clarets picked up 101 points.

Manuel Benson - 2022/23 Championship statistics - Transfermarkt Appearances (Sub) Goals when starting Goals from the bench Assists when starting Assists from the bench 33 (19) 7 5 0 3

Benson has struggled for game time in the Premier League for Burnley, however, playing just four times for the Clarets so far as they battle against relegation back down to the second tier.

Due to his lack of minutes on the pitch, Benson has been linked with a number of Championship clubs for a loan until the end of the season, with the teams clearly remembering his performances for Burnley last season.

Leeds United interest in Benson

After reports that his move to Southampton had collapsed, Leeds United have reportedly moved ahead in the race to sign the Burnley winger on a loan deal in the January transfer window,

According to reports from Football Insider, Leeds are in advanced talks with to sign Burnely's Benson, following discussions on Saturday morning between the two clubs.

Leeds will be hoping Benson can recreate his performances from last season, as they look for a potential replacement for forward Willfried Gnonto.

Gnonto is linked with a move to West Ham this month, and Benson is being primed as an impressive replacement for the winger if he does make the move up to the Premier League.

The Yorkshire side are looking to secure a loan deal for the player until the end of the season, as boss Daniel Farke looks to add to his squad to continue his push for promotion into the second half of the season.

After a £1 million loan fee was agreed by Southampton for the player, the deal has seemingly collapsed, letting Leeds in to become favourites to sign the 26-year-old on a deal which will delight fans in more ways than one.

Related Leeds United place Everton player on transfer radar but face Premier League and Serie A competition Versatile Toffees defender Ben Godfrey is in Leeds' transfer thinking, but there is competition from Sheffield United and AC Milan

Hull City hatred of Leeds United

Signing Benson will not just be a great signing for Leeds this season, but it will also help them get one over on one of their rivals.

Yorkshire rivals Hull were interested in signing the Burnley winger earlier in the window, although fellow Championship sides Leeds and Southampton seemed more attractive destinations for the Premier League forward as the saga dragged on.

Hull have previously voted Leeds as their most hated rival, so losing a player of his quality to their sworn enemies will be a crushing blow to the Tigers.

While the feeling isn't quite mutual, with Leeds preferring Manchester United and geographically closer sides as their main rivals, the chance to steal a top transfer from their cross-county rivals will be something the fans will revel in when the next Yorkshire derby comes around this season; particularly having missed out on the signing of Fabio Carvalho from Liverpool earlier in the window, which provoked some mocking from the Humber.

The previous encounter between the two sides ended 0-0 at the MKM Stadium, with Leeds defender Joe Rodon getting a red card in the goalless draw.

If Leeds can sign Benson from under Hull's noses this month, expect an even more fiery affair for the return fixture in April at Elland Road.