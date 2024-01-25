Highlights Leeds United are actively pursuing a move for Burnley winger Manuel Benson, who has struggled for game time this season.

Leeds United are said to be continuing in their push to sign Burnley winger Manuel Benson as the Whites look to bolster their ranks before the winter transfer window shuts next week.

Benson has struggled for minutes at Burnley this season and with a host of Championship clubs circling for his signature, any battle is looking like it will hot up in the coming weeks. Leeds are needing to be proactive across the board in the coming days with a left-back much needed at Elland Road, whilst Benson's signature could swing the automatic promotion race in their favour should he sign on the dotted line.

Southampton and Hull were the two clubs heavily linked with a move at the start of the transfer window, but any potential move to any of the second-tier clubs failing to near, it's been unsure as to what Benson's next move is. Yet recent reports have suggested that Leeds could be expected to jump ahead in the race after holding talks with the Clarets.

Manuel Benson transfer latest

According to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Leeds are continuing in their push for Burnley star Benson after registering their interest towards the start of the transfer window.

His latest report suggests that Whites chiefs held more talks with the Clarets over the temporary loan of the diminutive winger in a bid to cut ahead of Southampton and Hull in the race for his signature, though nothing advanced has happened just yet.

Benson has been frozen out of the first-team picture at Turf Moor despite his heroics from last season and with just one start in the Premier League this season - where he was hooked at half time against Aston Villa way back in August - the first-team picture doesn’t look good for him in Lancashire.

The Belgian winger has only had 100 minutes in all competitions throughout the season and with the Championship trio able to offer him a way out, it seems a no-brainer on his behalf to shine in the second-tier once again and prove his worth away from a club where he simply doesn’t garner game time any more.

Where Manuel Benson would fit in at Leeds United

With Crysencio Summerville enjoying his breakout season on the left-flank alongside the loan signing of Jaidon Anthony as his back up, the left hand side of Leeds' attack seems fairly set for the rest of the season.

But the picture on the right-hand side of Leeds' attack is a lot more muddled. Dan James is the current starter in that sense, but Willy Gnonto has struggled for minutes - especially after he was linked with moves to Everton in the summer.

Leeds United - winger appearances, Championship 23/24 Games Starts Crysencio Summerville 26 24 Daniel James 27 23 Willy Gnonto 21 7 Jaidon Anthony 20 2

It's unclear as to how big a role Benson would play at Leeds, but Daniel Farke is in need of a game-winner on the right with Gnonto featuring less than expected so far in the campaign, and Benson has that in abundance with his host of sub appearances for Burnley last season showing him to be just that.

Benson scored four goals in four games towards the end of the season which dragged Burnley over the line to the title, and his ability to create something from nothing could well suit Farke down to the ground as we enter the business part of the season - and any potential move could even see Gnonto leave to boost the coffers before the current deadline.