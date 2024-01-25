Highlights Southampton are leading in the race to sign Manuel Benson.

Benson's proven quality in the Championship could give advantage to whichever team signs him.

Southampton's strong attacking options and unbeaten run make them the top contenders for promotion.

Carlton Palmer believes whoever signs Manuel Benson will have a "significant advantage" in the automatic promotion race.

Southampton lead race for Benson

Leeds United and Southampton are reportedly battling for the 26-year-old's signature, with conflicting rumours over who is in pole position.

However, as per a Football Insider report on 24 January, Southampton are said to be leading the race for the Belgian winger, with the Saints close to reaching a full agreement.

According to Give Me Sport, Ipswich Town and Birmingham City are also said to be interested in signing Benson.

It's believed the winger would prefer a move to one of the Championship's promotion-chasing sides rather than risk a switch further down the league.

Palmer: "Benson has proven quality"

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer believes whoever lands the Burnley winger will have the edge in the automatic promotion race.

"Leeds and Southampton are locked in a battle to secure the signature of Burnley forward Manuel Benson. It was believed Southampton had agreed a deal, but that hasn't materialised and Leeds are pushing hard to get the player," said Palmer.

He added: "Benson has proven his capability in the Championship after being part of Burnley's promotion-winning campaign last season. He scored goals regularly and provided five assists.

"Benson has made just five appearances in all competitions this season and has made the Premier League matchday squad just seven times.

"Southampton are just a point behind Ipswich and will be looking for a big push in the second half of the season to get the second automatic promotion spot.

"With the situation surrounding Che Adams and his refusal to sign a new deal, there is a distinct possibility that, if the right offer comes in, he will leave Southampton in January. In Benson, there is a proven Championship player (to replace him).

"Leeds are coming off of four wins and are only a point behind Southampton. Whoever manages to get Benson's signature will have a significant advantage going into the second half of the season."

Race to sign Benson is important

If Southampton do pip Leeds and Ipswich to Benson's signature, it will feel like a significant moment.

Adams, Adam Armstrong, Sekou Mara and Kamaldeen Sulemana are an imperious selection of attacking options - adding Benson strengthens the Saints further.

Furthermore, Southampton's 21-game unbeaten run means they probably already have the edge over their promotion rivals at present.

With a game in hand over Leeds and just a point behind Ipswich, Russell Martin's side are well-positioned to cement their position in the top two.

Leeds missing out on Benson is also an important consideration. Daniel Farke has been crying out for a player who can change a game from the bench and the 26-year-old is just that.

If Saints do with the race, Farke will have to turn his attention elsewhere to find a dynamic impact substitute.