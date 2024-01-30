Highlights Manuel Benson has decided to stay at Burnley for the rest of the season after talks with Vincent Kompany.

Benson was sought after by Southampton and Leeds, but Burnley refused to entertain any bids.

Despite not getting much game time in the Premier League this season, Benson's performance in the Championship last year made him a valuable player.

Manuel Benson is set to remain at Burnley for the rest of the season after Vincent Kompany held crisis crunch talks with the winger over his future.

That’s according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, who first broke the news that Southampton were interested in securing his services on a loan move at turn of the new year, before reporting that Leeds were subsequently interested in bringing the diminutive star to the second-tier on a loan basis.

Benson has struggled to gain any real run of games in the Premier League with the Clarets this season despite lighting up the Championship last year, but he won’t be making a return to the tier below after Kompany convinced him to stay at Turf Moor.

Manuel Benson transfer latest

Southampton’s interest was first laid bare on New Year’s Eve, with reports suggesting that the Saints were interested in bringing Benson to the south coast as they pushed for promotion at the first time of asking under Russell Martin.

However, with Burnley’s pursuit of Nathan Tella in the summer being notoriously difficult with Southampton not budging on their asking price, it was reported by the Burnley Express that the Clarets wouldn’t entertain any bids from the St. Mary’s outfit for their winger, who made a name for himself in the second-tier with a number of long-range strikes that gave Burnley a huge helping hand in winning the league.

Then came Leeds, Hull City, Ipswich and Birmingham’s interests - with the Whites being the front runners to secure Benson’s signature due to their league position, style of play and strength of playing squad as they embarked on a promotion hunt of their own; but nothing has since come of the interest shown by Daniel Farke, meaning Benson remains at Turf Moor for the time being.

Southampton then bowed out of the race earlier this week with Burnley having requested a £15million option-to-buy-clause be inserted into any late deal taking Benson to the south coast, which they immediately rejected and ended their interest in a deal for the Belgian.

And now, after crunch talks with Kompany, Benson has agreed to stay until at least the end of the season to help in Burnley’s survival push which is beginning to look bleak with the Clarets having only picked up 12 points from 21 games so far in the Premier League - thus ending any chances of Leeds securing his services to fit in alongside Dan James on the right-hand flank.

Manuel Benson’s Championship endeavours

Many will remember Benson from his spell in the second-tier last season. Scoring 12 goals and registering 3 assists in just 14 starts last season, the quick winger became famed for his Arjen Robben-esque left-foot, which saw him score four identical goals in four consecutive games at the end of the campaign, including a memorable strike at Blackburn Rovers which saw Burnley claim the title in their local rivals’ back yard.

Manuel Benson - Burnley league stats Games Goals Assists 2022-23 - Championship 33 12 3 2023-24 - Premier League 4 0 0

Benson went through purple patches when Burnley needed him the most; with the Clarets level on points with Sheffield United in the weeks leading up to the World Cup break, he nabbed five goals and two assists in just five games at that stage to send Burnley top, and then with his quartet of strikes at the end of the season, clinched the title for the Lancashire outfit.

Whilst he hasn’t featured regularly in the Premier League this season, he was the ultimate game winner last season - and with teams such as Southampton and Leeds likely to go down to the wire in their bid for promotion, it’s clear to see why he was a player that could have made all the difference.