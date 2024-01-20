Highlights Leeds United have been linked with Burnley winger Manuel Benson, who could solve their lack of goals from substitutes problem.

Benson scored 12 goals last season, with five of them coming as a substitute, showing his ability to impact games quickly.

Benson could provide Leeds with the creative spark they need, particularly in away games where they have struggled, and strengthen their squad depth.

Leeds United have been linked with Burnley winger Manuel Benson - and the 26-year-old could solve a glaring problem for Daniel Farke.

Leeds linked with Manuel Benson

The January window has consisted of purely outgoings thus far. Djed Spence saw his loan spell cut short, Darko Gyabi has joined Plymouth Argyle and Middlesbrough swooped for Luke Ayling.

Despite the lack of incomings, there's been plenty of transfer speculation in West Yorkshire. The latest player to be linked is Belgian winger Benson.

Belgian reporter Sacha Tavolieri has claimed (via his personal X account) Benson is viewed as a replacement for Willy Gnonto, who has been heavily linked with a move to West Ham United.

Farke has a plethora of attacking talent at his disposal: Gnonto, Georginio Rutter, Crysencio Summerville, Dan James, Jaidon Anthony, Patrick Bamford and Joel Piroe, just to name a few.

However, the Burnley man could solve a problem that has emerged for the German.

Leeds' lack of substitute goals

To date, Anthony's second-half goal during the 3-0 home over Watford back in September is the only goal one of Farke's substitutes has scored during the 2023/24 season.

Typically, Gnonto and Anthony have been used as Farke's game-changers. However, they are not having the desired impact. Gnonto has one goal and an assist to his name and Anthony's strike against Watford is his only contribution to date.

The signing of Benson could aid Farke's ability to impact games.

Manuel Benson - 2022/23 Championship statistics Appearances (Sub) Goals when starting Goals from the bench Assists when starting Assists from the bench 33 (19) 7 5 0 3

Last season, the 26-year-old scored 12 goals in 33 Championship games, along with three assists. Crucially, five of those goals came as a substitute, as did all of his assists; he had an impressive trait on impacting a game within little over half-an-hour.

Compared to the likes of Gnonto and Anthony, the Belgian winger could be an excellent addition should a deal be concluded.

Willy Gnonto & Jaidon Anthony in 2023/24 Appearances (Sub) Goals when starting Goals from the bench Willy Gnonto 21 (15) 1 0 Jaidon Anthony 19 (17) 0 1

With Benson unlikely to break immediately into the starting XI, considering the form of Summerville, James and Rutter, Farke could finally start to see his changes in the latter stages of games make a difference.

Where Gnonto and Anthony have failed on 31 occasions combined, Benson succeeded during his last Championship spell.

Manuel Benson could help solve Leeds' issues on the road

Strength in depth is absolutely essential for sides looking to secure automatic promotion - and Benson provides that.

We all know Leeds' issues lie away from Elland Road. Six wins, six defeats and two draws have resulted in 20 points, compared to 31 at home.

The majority of the division is acutely aware of the Whites' threats. Sitting deep and forming stubborn low-blocks has been the norm for Leeds to contend with. Benson could be the creative spark needed, particularly in the latter stages of games, from the bench.

Elsewhere, a right-back has to be at the top of Farke's wishlist. Ayling's departure has left the Whites short in that area following the recall of Spence.

West Ham United's Ben Johnson is reportedly on the club's radar, with Football Insider claiming the Whites are battling Rangers and Sheffield United for the 23-year-old defender.

Should Johnson and Benson come through the door, it would mark a relatively successful winter window in West Yorkshire; the former replacing the outgoing duo of Ayling and Spence, whilst Benson provides Farke with something his current attacking players have struggled to give him so far.