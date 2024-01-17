Highlights Southampton has submitted a second bid for winger Manuel Benson as they look to find a replacement for Nathan Tella.

Benson was an impact player for Burnley in the Championship, scoring 11 goals in limited minutes last season.

Burnley and Southampton's strained relationship over Tella's departure may pose a challenge to the potential deal.

Southampton could finally be set to land their replacement for Nathan Tella, as they look to bring in reinforcements for their second half of the season promotion push.

The Saints have reportedly submitted a second bid for Belgian winger Manuel Benson, according to reputable reporter Sacha Tavolieri.

Russel Martin's side have been flying in the Championship and are pushing hard to get themselves into the automatic promotion positions.

Benson was one of the standout players for Burnley as they were promoted from the Championship last season. The goalscoring winger has been out of favour at Turf Moor since they were promoted to the Premier League, though.

With limited minutes at Turf Moor, Benson could be searching for more time on the pitch and the 26-year-old wants to go to Southampton, according to the report by Tavolieri.

Despite Benson being keen on the move to the South Coast, Burnley's strained relationship with Southampton over the aforementioned Tella may make the possibility of business between the two sides a challenge.

Benson was an impact player at Burnley

Benson was predominantly used as an impact sub by Vincent Kompany, averaging 46 minutes per game in the Championship.

The winger used his limited minutes incredibly productively, scoring 11 goals in 33 appearances for the Clarets last season. Benson scored key goals for Burnley, including a match-winner in the Lancashire derby away to Blackburn Rovers, two goals in Burnley's 3-1 win against fellow promotion chasers Middlesbrough and a winner in added time at home to Reading, a game in which he also assisted the first goal.

Manuel Benson Burnley Championship Stats 2022-23 - As Per Sofascore Appearances 33 Average Minutes Per Game 46 Goals 11 Assists 3 Shots Per Game 1.8 Big Chances Missed 7 Touches Per Game 31.5 Key Passes Per Game 1.1 Successful Dribbles Per Game 1.1 Possession Lost Per Game 9.2

The wideman has not had the opportunity to show his quality in the Premier League, making just four appearances this season - although he has spent some time on the sidelines with injury.

Benson still appears unfancied behind the likes of Wilson Odobert, Johann Berg Gudmundsson, Mike Tresor, Jacob Bruun Larsen and - until his injury - Luca Koleosho.

Burnley and Southampton relationship is sour

The addition of Benson at St Mary's would finally provide a replacement for Tella. The Englishman departed for Bundesliga side Bayer Levurkesen in the summer after a standout season on loan at Burnley.

The Lancashire side were keen on bringing Tella back to Turf Moor permanently, but the winger's departure to Germany soured relations between the two sides.

Any successful deal for wantaway Benson would require an improvement in Burnley's outlook towards the Saints.

Benson would find Southampton a familiar fit

Benson would certainly provide Russell Martin's side with an attacking boost as they look to make an immediate return to the Premier League.

Southampton have been searching for a right-sided winger for a few weeks and have also been linked with Bournemouth's David Brooks.

With the Saints averaging 66.1% possession in the Championship this season (Sofascore), any winger that joins the side during their promotion push would be provided with plenty of opportunities with the ball.

Burnley's average of 64.7% possession last season certainly allowed Benson to make his mark on the division and Martin will be hoping to transfer the winger's abilities into his side if a move is successful.

Whilst Tella struggled to make an impact during his time playing in the Premier League for Southampton, he absolutely thrived in the Championship for Burnley last season.

The English winger featured 39 times in the second tier for the Clarets, scoring 17 times and registering five assists. Tella played the majority of his football down the right flank and, like Benson, scored regularly, coming in from wide areas: six goals in 14 from the right, seven in eight from the left.

Tella had a scoring frequency of a goal every 146 minutes, whilst Benson's was even better off the bench, a goal every 137 minutes (Sofascore). Southampton will be hoping Benson can provide similar productivity to what both he and Tella did at Burnley, should they get him onboard.

In the squad right now, Adam Armstrong has featured on the right of the front three regularly, but the Englishman, who is predominantly a striker, lacks the natural width in his game that Benson can provide for the Saints if they are to continue with a 4-3-3. In getting this deal over the line eventually, it also allows Armstrong, who has scored 14 times and provided 11 assists this season from an unnatural position, to play centrally and potentially cover the exit of another forward between now and the end of the month.