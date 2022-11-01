Manuel Benson at Burnley: How has it gone so far? What issues does he face? What’s next?

Arriving at Championship club Burnley in the summer, Manuel Benson has adapted to the rigours of the second tier seamlessly.

The 25-year-old, who made his debut for the Clarets from the bench against Luton Town during the club’s second game of the campaign, has emerged as somewhat of a ‘super sub’ during his time at Turf Moor thus far.

The exciting winger will be hoping he can continue impacting games as the rest of the campaign progresses and help deliver an immediate return to the Premier League for the Lancashire outfit.

How has it gone so far?

It is probably fair to say that Benson has not accumulated as many league starts as he would have hoped, with the 25-year-old making just four starting XIs in the second tier thus far.

However, he will be happy with the impact he has managed to make in games that have needed a creative spark.

Contributing with three goals and four assists in just over 600 minutes of action for the Clarets, Benson is certainly causing chaos for opposing defences from the right flank.

What issues does he face?

The ultimate issue he faces is the battle for consistent game time, with the Championship outfit possessing wonderful options in wide areas.

Benson will be spirited by the contributions he has made from the bench but he will be hoping that he can pave his way to the starting XI and continue to positively impact matches.

Perhaps not an issue on his behalf but an issue for Burnley is that DC United are currently interested in a move for the young winger, as per a report from The Sun.

What’s next?

Ahead of January, Benson will be looking to continue impressing in the Championship.

However, if he does struggle to see regular minutes from the start, then it will be no surprise if his mind starts to wander amidst this interest.

A move to America would not appear to be the best next step with his career in mind, however, this initial interest from DC United could create somewhat of a knock-on effect.