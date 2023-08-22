Highlights Mansfield are aiming to continue their unbeaten start to the season.

Despite a lengthy injury list, the Stags have won both of their home matches this term without conceding a goal.

Stockport have failed to win any of their last four matches away from Edgeley Park.

Mansfield Town and Stockport County go head-to-head at the One Call Stadium in League Two on Saturday.

After missing out on the play-offs by a single goal last season, the hosts have made an unbeaten start to their 11th straight campaign in the fourth tier.

Nigel Clough's side have maintained their unblemished record by coming from behind to rescue a point in each of their last two outings against Doncaster Rovers and Grimsby Town.

The Stags have also won both their home matches this term without conceding a goal, sweeping Morecambe aside 3-0 after defeating Grimsby 2-0 in the Carabao Cup.

Meanwhile, last year's play-off finalists Stockport finally got their first win on the board last time out, new signing Louie Barry scoring the only goal against Barrow.

Dave Challinor's side are desperate to bounce back from their Wembley heartbreak in May, but the Hatters are now without a win in each of their last four matches away from Edgeley Park.

Mansfield came from behind to win 2-1 when the sides met here last season, while Lucas Akins' last-minute equaliser salvaged a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture in March.

What is the latest team news ahead of Mansfield Town v Stockport County?

It is safe to say both sides are unlikely to want to change too much.

Although, Mansfield do have a substantial injury list with defender Alfie Kilgour out for the season, while Callum Johnson, Aaron Lewis and Hiram Boateng also face spells on the sidelines.

Baily Cargill and Stephen Quinn added their names to that list when they were forced off at half-time against Grimsby, with Clough ruing his side’s fitness problems.

"All levels of football seem to be suffering from quite a few injuries at the moment," he told the club’s official website. "I’m not sure if it’s the added time or whatever, I’m not sure what it is.

"We’re doing everything possible to prevent them, with our rehab and stretching. We’re actually on a training schedule more like March and April to try and avoid injuries."

Meanwhile, Stockport have no fresh injury concerns and will want to remain fairly similar as they look to extend their unbeaten run.

Is Mansfield Town v Stockport County on TV?

The game will not be available to watch live on TV. Although fans not attending can follow the action on local radio or by watching Gillette Soccer Special on Sky Sports News, which begins at 3pm BST.

Alternatively, supporters can purchase an audio match pass via Mansfield’s official website.

Once the game is finished, highlights will be available via Sky Sports, who will post a three-minute video on their YouTube account.

ITV will also show highlights of the game later on ITV4 from 9pm that day – with the programme repeated on ITV1 later at 11.30pm.

Are there tickets available for Mansfield Town v Stockport County?

Tickets for home supporters are still available to purchase in the Ian Greeves Upper and Lower tiers, as well as the Quarry Lane End. These can be found on Mansfield’s website.

There is also still time for Stockport fans to book their tickets via their website, with seats available in the North Stand.

What is the kick-off time for Mansfield Town v Stockport County?

The game between Mansfield and Stockport kicks off at 3pm BST on Saturday.