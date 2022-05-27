Mansfield Town v Port Vale: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? Is it on TV? What time is kick-off?

The final promotion place from League Two to League One will be decided this Saturday.

Mansfield Town will face Port Vale in Wembley Stadium, with the winner moving into the third division for next season.

The Stags have been in the fourth tier of English football since their promotion into the EFL in 2013.

This is the first time in that period in which the club has earned a play-off place, having come 7th in the table.

For Port Vale, they defeated Swindon Town on penalties to earn their place in this final.

This has been the club’s fifth consecutive season in League Two, following their relegation from the third tier in 2017.

Latest team news

George Maris missed the second leg due to injury, but Mansfield will be hoping he can make his return for the final.

Matty Longstaff and Jamie Murphy will also be hoping to return to action having dropped to the bench for that semi-final second leg.

But it is more likely that only Longstaff will get back into the starting lineup.

Kian Harratt is expected to start in attack ahead of Ryan Edmondson for Port Vale, despite having not scored since March.

Jake Taylor and Harry Charsley will be competing for a position in the midfield, with Malvind Benning hoping to start from the left.

Score prediction

Port Vale to win 1-0.

Is there a live stream? Is it on TV?

The match is being broadcast on Sky Sports Football, with coverage beginning at 3.30pm. Sky Sports Main Event will also have the action from 4pm.

This will also be available online via Sky Go or with a Now TV subscription to the Sports Pass.

What time is kick-off?

The game kicks off at 4pm.