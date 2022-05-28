Mansfield Town v Port Vale: Confirmed play-off final XIs as team news emerges at Wembley

Mansfield Town face Port Vale at Wembley this afternoon as the two sides prepare to do battle for a place in League One.

This is what the whole season has been building up to for both clubs – one will be promoted to the third tier and the other will have to settle for another campaign in League Two.

Team news has just broken, with Mansfield boss Nigel Clough making two changes.

Matty Longstaff is back in midfield while Jamie Murphy joins Rhys Oates and Jordan Bowery in the forward line as Lucas Akins and Kieran Wallace miss out.

Darrell Clarke, meanwhile, has named an unchanged side from the one that started the second leg of the semi-final against Swindon Town.

However, the big news for the Valiants is that Jamie Proctor is fit enough for the bench after missing that crucial second game against Swindon completely.

Mansfield Town XI: Bishop; Hewitt, Perch, Hawkins, McLaughlin; O’Toole, Longstaff, Quinn; Murphy, Oates, Bowery

Subs: Stech, Wallace, Clarke, Stirk, Maris, Lapslie, Akins

Port Vale XI: Stone; Gibbons, Smith, Hall; Worrall, Pett, Taylor, Benning; Garrity; Wilson, Harratt

Subs: Covolan, Martin, Charsley, Proctor, Robinson, Amoo, Edmondson