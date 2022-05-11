Mansfield Town v Northampton Town: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? Is it on TV? What time is kick-off?

Mansfield Town welcome Northampton Town to the One Call Stadium for the first leg of their League Two play-off semi final on Saturday evening.

The Stags recovered from a very slow start to the season to put together an incredible run that had them in touching distance of the automatic promotion places at times under Nigel Clough, eventually finishing in seventh thanks to a final day 2-2 draw with Forest Green Rovers.

Jon Brady has done a great job with the Cobblers this season after suffering relegation from League One last term, and the Shoe Army came agonisingly close to finishing in the top three, with Bristol Rovers pipping them on goals scored after beating Scunthorpe United 7-0 on the final day.

Here, we have taken a look at everything you need to know ahead of Mansfield’s hosting Northampton on Saturday…

Latest team news

Liam Roberts’ late red card against Barrow on the final game of the league season means that he will miss out.

The summer signing has been one of the standout goalkeepers in the fourth tier this season and Jonny Maxted is expected to step into his shoes for the first leg.

Score prediction

The Stags have been sensational at home since the back end of 2021, and will fancy their chances of beating a Northampton side who had a less than ideal final day in preparation for the play-offs.

However, the visitors’ defensive solidity has been consistently strong this season and that should stand them in good stead for this challenge.

1-1.

Is there a live stream?

The match will be broadcasted on Sky Sports Football, with coverage starting at 7.30pm.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off is at 7.45pm at the One Call Stadium.