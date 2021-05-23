Mansfield Town rivalling Millwall for in-form defender

Mansfield Town are said to have entered the race with Millwall to sign Hamilton Academical defender Scott McMann, with The Sun on Sunday (23/5/2021, pg. 59) reporting that the Sky Bet League Two side are making personal checks on the Scot.

The 24-year-old has been in brilliant form for the recently relegated Scottish Premiership side this term and could well be set to move on during the summer, with The Scottish Sun previously reporting that Millwall were rivalling Hibernian and St Johnstone for the player’s signature.

A full back by trade who is also capable of operating in a left midfield role or at centre back, McMann has slowly grown into one of Scotland’s most consistent defenders and could well be open to a new challenge, with Mansfield boss Nigel Clough said to have watched both the defender and his teammate Ross Callachan in action recently.

The Stags finished the campaign in a disappointing 16th place and will almost inevitably be looking to push for promotion next term under the guidance of their ever ambitious owners.

McMann currently has just one year remaining on his current contract at the Fountain of Youth Stadium.

The Verdict

This would be a real signal of intent from Mansfield if they managed to beat Millwall and the two Scottish clubs to the signing of McMann.

The Scot seems to be entering a real purple patch in his career and he would be moving to England at a time where he could see his game develop even further.

I highly doubt that he will be keen to stay at Hamilton after their relegation and with there only being one year left on his current deal, the club could well have a decision to make this summer if a bid comes in for his services.

His attacking style of play would really suit what Clough is trying to build in League Two.