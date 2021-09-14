Mansfield Town captain Stephen Quinn will serve a six-match ban after being handed an additional three-match suspension by the Football Association.

The 35-year-old was sent off during Mansfield’s 3-1 defeat to Harrogate Town on the 4th September and received an initial three-match ban for the offence.

However, after reviewing footage, the FA have decided to suspend Quinn for a further three matches for a separate incident, meaning he will now miss six matches in total, as per Mansfield and Ashfield Chad.

Speaking to the media today, Mansfield boss Nigel Clough said they felt ‘aggrieved’ by the additional ban.

“It is a huge blow for us and we feel a bit aggrieved,” Clough said.

“But we have to accept it and move on.

“It was a bit confusing the way it came out from the FA, but he got done for two separate incidents and he has been given six games.

“We thought it was an excessive punishment. He has been banned for six games and he’s hardly touched anybody. He will be a big miss for us.”

Quinn will be still available for Mansfield’s EFL trophy match against Sheffield Wednesday on the 5th of October, but will miss the Stags next five league matches, having already served one of the suspended games this past weekend.

The Verdict

Nigel Clough is clearly unhappy with the extra ban and it is no surprise given the situation his Mansfield side find themselves in.

The Stags currently sit 20th in League Two and have gone five matches without a win.

Losing your captain in such a situation is far from ideal, and it’s clear from Clough’s comments just how much of a blow he believes Quinn’s absence will be.

12 of these 25 Mansfield Town facts are fake – Can you identify them?

1 of 25 Mansfield Town were founded in 1890 – True or false? True False