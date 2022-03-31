Mansfield are a side that have climbed into League Two and have managed to establish themselves in the EFL, building a squad of solid players along the way.

Having spent so long in the cold out in non-league, the club are now back in the fourth tier and have built solid foundations upon which to continue to push further up the football pyramid.

The club have had an excellent campaign this time around too and they have compiled a team of players from all across England and from throughout the four leagues – all the way up to faces who previously have played for Premier League clubs too.

If you think you know Mansfield then and where these 20 players from the current squad and the past have come from, then have a go down below and see how much you truly know about the club and their former faces.

Get involved down below!

Mansfield Town quiz: Where did these 20 past and present players start their careers?

1 of 20 1) Kellan Gordon Derby QPR Wrexham Exeter