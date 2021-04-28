Mansfield Town quiz: Does Field Mill have a higher or lower capacity than these 18 grounds?

Mansfield Town are enjoying a decent season.

After finishing last term in 21st position there was a real fear that they could be dragged into a relegation battle in League Two this time around.

Thankfully they’ve been able to dodge such a scrap.

Nigel Clough’s side are currently sitting in 18th position which is a solid, but unspectacular improvement on last term.

The hope now is that supporters will return to Field Mill next term to throw their backing to the players.

So how does the Mansfield stadium compare to others in the EFL for capacity? Have a go of our quiz and test yourself!

Does Field Mill have a higher or lower capacity than these 18 grounds?

