Mansfield Town could have beaten Liverpool if not for an awful refereeing decision and Luis Suarez's antics back in 2013.

The FA Cup has brought its fair share of fairytales through the years and 2025 has been no different, with Championship bottom club Plymouth Argyle beating quadruple-chasing Liverpool in the fourth round in a throwback to how big cup ties used to feel.

Last season, Plymouth just avoided the drop by a point to Birmingham City. That was a big moment for the Green but they haven't been able to build on it, sacking Wayne Rooney halfway through this season after just over seven months in charge.

Conceding five goals and six goals had become a regular occurrence so it surprised everyone to witness a cup run that now sees them play against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City. Argyle beat Brentford away in the third round and then, thanks to Ryan Hardie's penalty and a stern defensive display, knocked out Liverpool at Home Park.

It was a famous afternoon – the sort that any lower-league football fan dreams of.

That victory may well have Mansfield supporters thinking back to a near miss of their own against Liverpool in 2013. On that day, a refereeing mistake robbed them of the opportunity to really have a go at the Reds in what could've been one of the biggest moments in their history. To make matters worse, they haven't had the luck of facing any Premier League side since.

Luis Suarez handball robs Mansfield Town chance of Liverpool upset

There have been some controversial refereeing decisions around Mansfield Town recently, including the ghost goal at Walsall last season. None will have been as soul-destroying as the goal awarded by Andre Marriner.

The Stags had earned themselves a glamour tie, hosting Brendan Rodgers' Liverpool, who were seventh in the Premier League at the time and showing off debutant Daniel Sturridge.

Mansfield were a Conference League outfit but gave the Reds a good game and narrowly lost 2-1 – a performance that manager Paul Cox "was so proud of".

The non-league side, who were ninth in the table, showed determination and desire to push Liverpool close despite the clear gap in quality between the two teams.

Sturridge marked his debut with a goal inside 10 minutes but the pivotal moment would come courtesy of his forward colleague.

Suarez, now 38 and plying his trade in America with Inter Miami, is Liverpool's 17th top goalscorer with 82 in 133 appearances but is known for more than just his goals as the controversial moments have followed the Uruguayan throughout his career.

This wasn't quite the biting of Chelsea's Branislav Ivanovic and Italian legend Georgio Chiellini but the Liverpool striker would employ the dark arts to help get past Mansfield.

With the game still alive and the hosts having asked some questions of the Premier League side, Suarez came off the bench to double the lead and surely kill off the Stags' hopes with 31 minutes to go.

Mansfield players and fans were left fuming at the referee – and rightly so – as the Uruguay international used his wrist to knock the ball back into his path after initially being denied by Alan Marriott before firing into an empty net. It looked a like blatant handball but Suarez managed to con the officials.

The non-league side did not let their heads drop and Matt Green would pull one back ten minutes from time but the task they were facing was now too great. It was too late to stage a comeback and ruined Mansfield were robbed of what could have been their own Plymouth fairytale.

Mansfield Town have not had a Premier League tie since but there is always next year

Mansfield Town FA Cup defeats since Liverpool in 2013 as per Transfermarkt Season Round Team Score 13/14 Second Oldham 0-0, 1-4 14/15 Second Cambridge 2-2, 0-1 15/16 First Oldham 0-0, 0-2 16/17 First Plymouth 1-2 17/18 Third Cardiff 0-0, 1-4 18/19 First Charlton 1-1, 0-5 19/20 Second Shrewsbury 0-2 20/21 Third Cheltenham 1-2 AET 21/22 Third Middlesbrough 2-3 22/23 Second Sheffield Wednesday 1-2 23/24 First Wrexham 1-2 24/25 Third Wigan 0-2

Over ten years on, the loss still burns for Stags fans – particularly as they have had no luck in drawing a Premier League team since. Championship outfits Middlesbrough and Cardiff City have been their biggest ties, which doesn't quite stack up to a top-flight opposition.

This season they went close. Mansfield were knocked out of the FA Cup by Wigan Athletic, denying them a visit from Premier League side Fulham, who the Latics drew in the next round. The tie would have been huge for Field Mill, another sign of progress after promotion to League One.

The hope is, as with all EFL sides, that they can get the luck to host or go to a big Premier League side to create revenue for the club and provide the fans with a day they'll never forget. There is always next year, but the Stags are still yearning for their own Plymouth fairytale – this time Suarez won't be there to rob them.