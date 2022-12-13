Mansfield Town lining up swoop for Portsmouth man ahead of January window

Mansfield Town are lining up a move for Portsmouth defender Kieron Freeman ahead of the January transfer window, according to a report from The News.

It is understood that the Stags are keen to secure the services of Freeman after being linked with the right-back earlier this year.

The 30-year-old has previously worked with Mansfield manager Nigel Clough on two separate occasions.

Clough signed Freeman when he was in charge of Derby County and Sheffield United and is now seemingly looking to reunite with the defender at the One Call Stadium.

Whereas Freeman’s current contract at Fratton Park is set to expire this summer, Portsmouth do have the option to automatically extend his stay for another 12 months.

With the window set to open next month, Pompey will get the opportunity to secure a fee for the right-back if they deem him to be surplus to requirements.

Mansfield will be hoping to add some fresh faces to their squad as they aim to launch a push for promotion in League Two.

After suffering a defeat to Port Vale in the play-off final last season, the Stags have managed to accumulate a respectable total of 34 points from their opening 21 league games and are currently fifth in the fourth-tier standings.

The Verdict

If this report turns out to be correct, it could be argued that a move could suit all of the parties involved.

Freeman has been limited to just six appearances in all competitions this season due to the presence of Zak Swanson and Joe Rafferty and is unlikely to feature regularly for Portsmouth during the second half of the campaign.

By sealing a switch to a team in a lower division, the defender will bolster his chances of playing week-in, week-out.

Portsmouth meanwhile could use the money they receive for Freeman to reinvest in their squad as they look to secure a top-six finish in League One.

As for Mansfield, they will be able to call upon the services of a player who possesses a wealth of Football League experience.

As well as featuring on 150 occasions in League One during his career, Freeman also knows what it takes to compete in the fourth-tier as he has played 18 games at this level.

