It has been an outstanding start to the season for Mansfield Town in League Two.

The Stags suffered heartbreak as they missed out on the play-offs on the final day of last season, but they look set to be among the automatic promotion contenders this campaign.

Mansfield are the only team still unbeaten in League Two, and they recorded their fifth consecutive league victory with a 2-0 win over Newport County at the One Call Stadium on Saturday, with Davis Keillor-Dunn's first half double sealing another three points.

Nigel Clough's side currently sit second in the table, two points clear of fourth-placed Wrexham, and they are back in action when they make the trip to face Swindon Town at the County Ground on Saturday.

League Two Table (As it stands November 20th) Team P GD Pts 1 Stockport County 18 21 41 2 Mansfield Town 17 18 35 3 Notts County 18 6 33 4 Wrexham 18 5 33 5 Crewe Alexandra 17 11 32 6 Barrow 18 6 31 7 Accrington Stanley 18 3 29 8 Gillingham 18 -6 28

One of the most impressive aspects of the Stags' season has been their defensive record, and the 13 goals they have conceded is the fewest of any team in the fourth tier.

Clough strengthened his defence this summer, bringing in Baily Cargill, Calum Macdonald, Aaron Lewis, George Williams and Aden Flint, adding to already strong options such as Calum Johnson, Elliott Hewitt and Alfie Kilgour.

It was a huge coup to land Flint's signature, and the 34-year-old, who helped Sheffield Wednesday to promotion to the Championship last season, has been outstanding so far this campaign.

Flint has contributed to seven clean sheets in his 17 league appearances, as well as scoring two goals and providing one assist at the other end, and his leadership qualities have been crucial to the Stags' form.

Clough has handed Flint the captain's armband on a number of occasions this season, and the manager has been delighted with his performances.

"He’s [Flint] been magnificent," Clough told the club's official website.

"The profile of player that we’ve signed in the last sort of year or so has been not what he is, an older player, an experienced player.

"There’s always room for one good one like that.

"Once you lose the likes of Alfie Kilgour and Elliott Hewitt, someone like him has been absolutely invaluable.

"He’s just about played every minute since coming on at Crewe.

"In both penalty areas he’s been immense."

In addition to having reliable options at the back, Mansfield also have an excellent goalkeeper in Christy Pym, and their solidity could make the difference in the promotion race.

Mansfield Town's advantage over Wrexham and Notts County

In what looks set to be an incredibly competitive battle for the automatic promotion spots, goal difference could be important, and Mansfield have a big advantage over some of their rivals in that area.

The Stags' goal difference is currently 18, significantly higher than two of the promotion favourites in the division, Notts County (6) and Wrexham (5).

The Magpies and the Red Dragons have been vulnerable at the back at times this season, conceding 31 and 29 goals respectively, with only Grimsby Town, Tranmere Rovers, Swindon Town, Forest Green Rovers, Colchester United, Newport County and Sutton United conceding more than the pair, and they have both been involved in some high-scoring encounters.

Notts have lost 5-1 to Sutton, 5-4 to Colchester and 4-1 to Mansfield, while Wrexham have lost 5-3 to MK Dons and 5-0 to Stockport County, as well as playing out a 5-5 draw with Swindon and a 3-3 draw with Crewe Alexandra, and their defensive weaknesses could prove costly to their hopes of securing a top three place.

Mansfield do not have any such problems, and their defensive solidity provides the perfect platform for success.

With the attacking threats of Keillor-Dunn, Lukas Akins, Jordan Bowery and Rhys Oates, it is a combination that could see the Stags finally get over the line after numerous failed promotion challenges.