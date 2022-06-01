Mansfield Town eyeing bid for Portsmouth midfielder

Mansfield Town have their sights set on a player higher up the Football League than them, with the club considering a swoop for Michael Jacobs as reported by The News.

The 30-year-old currently plies his trade in League One with Portsmouth but has struggled for action this season for a multitude of reasons. It’s ultimately meant that he has had only 11 starts for his current side in the third tier this year.

However, that hasn’t stopped him from being as productive in front of goal. With five goals and four assists over the course of the season, Jacobs has an average of 0.74 goals or assists every 90 minutes.

That’s the best record of his career to date and has caught the eye of Mansfield a division lower in League Two. The Stags were promotion hopefuls this term and despite snagging a play-off berth, they came up short in the competition and are now resigned to having at least one more season in the fourth tier.

With the club desperate not to drop off though and with the side wanting to ensure they seal that promotion next time out, they have seemingly identified Jacobs as one of their potential transfer targets.

His level of experience means he could be a valuable asset to the side if they can land him and his lack of action in the Pompey team means that he could have fallen down the pecking order – and could therefore be available for sale.

Jacobs then might be able to try and better his tally next season – but for Mansfield rather than in the colours of Portsmouth.

The Verdict

Michael Jacobs might be into his thirties now but his record shows that there are no signs of him slowing down – and the addition of his presence to most League Two sides would be a welcome boost.

The former Derby man has played as high up as the Championship and has never dipped his toe in the waters of the fourth tier. Given how he has fared when on the field in League One though, the signs are there that he could be excellent at that level and could really be an asset to most teams.

If Mansfield want to try and stay in the promotion hunt, then Jacobs is exactly the type of player they should be hunting for this summer. He has goals in him, can be creative and cause opposition defences to squirm and has the experience to guide the team in the right direction when they need it.

Pompey might be reluctant to let him go and that might be the only stumbling block, as well as the player perhaps not fancying a drop down to League Two. If he can be convinced though and a deal could be done, then it could be a real coup for Mansfield.