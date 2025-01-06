Matthew Craig could be loaned to Mansfield Town or Doncaster Rovers, amid the Spurs midfielder leaving his loan at Barnsley this month.

It was reported last month that Tottenham were understood to be considering a January recall for Craig, according to a report from Football Insider. Now, the same outlet claims two sides are in the race for his signature this month, including a Doncaster side that had him on loan in League Two last season, and play-off chasing Mansfield.

Darrell Clarke will surely be looking to strengthen his side in the new year ahead of a big promotion push in the second half of the season. However, it appears that Craig will not be playing any part in Barnsley's campaign by the time the January window closes.

It's unlikely that a recall was being considered to make him a part of Spurs' first-team plans, although he has made a solitary senior appearance for the North London side as a substitute in Tottenham's 4-1 win over Leeds United in the Premier League in May 2023.

Matthew Craig eyed by Mansfield and Doncaster

A Scotland youth international, Craig enjoyed an impressive loan spell with League Two side Doncaster Rovers in the second half of last season, and it was hoped that he would be ready to make the step-up to League One level this term.

After failing to stamp his authority in the side, Clarke has relegated him to a place on the Barnsley bench, having not started a game since November. In the last four matchdays, Craig has not even been in the squad despite regularly appearing on the bench prior to that.

The 21-year-old is understood to be wanted by a number of EFL clubs, and as such, Tottenham are considering whether to send him elsewhere for the second half of the season.

Football Insider's latest update is that Spurs are considering recalling Craig early and sending him elsewhere amid interest from a number of EFL clubs.

Spurs could decide to loan him somewhere else to ensure he is getting regular senior minutes, which has alerted League One Mansfield and League Two promotion hopefuls Doncaster to his availability, with both clubs look to strengthen their midfield options this month.

The midfielder still has 18 months remaining on his current contract with Tottenham, securing his future in North London until the end of the 2025/26 season.

Matthew Craig's quality and potential

Craig was instrumental in turning Doncaster's form around when he signed in the second half of last season. The League Two side went on a phenomenal run after the midfielder's arrival, going from near relegation places to the play-offs, where they ultimately fell short with defeat against Crewe.

He featured 20 times, scoring once in a remarkable run that saw the South Yorkshire club rise up the table with a promotion push. He was reported to have turned the heads of Championship clubs ahead of the summer window, too.

He's evidently a player that Spurs feel has outgrown academy football with them, and the need for regular game time will not be lost on him nor Tottenham and his current lack of game time at Oakwell appears to be a leading factor behind this potential decision.

Craig described himself as a hard worker both in and out of possession after joining Doncaster. His willingness to break up the opposition's play and quickly turn defence into attack is something that was lacking in last season's midfield, which often appeared slow and ponderous.

If he can make a similar impact again, or indeed with Mansfield this time around, then he could be a big asset for either side, and any regular game time and experience will have aided his development as well.