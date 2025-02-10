Davis Keillor-Dunn has certainly made his mark in the EFL, making him one of the most exciting players in League One this season.

It hasn't been an easy journey for Keillor-Dunn, and he has had to work for his moment where his exceptional Mansfield Town performances made him comfortably stand out.

Starting through the academies in the Northeast, Keillor-Dunn was forced to find his trade in Scotland with Ross County in 2017. After he impressed in academy matches, he was given a chance to be in the first team. He made thirty appearances in his first season but hadn't found consistency in his numbers, only recording three goals.

The season he only managed sixteen appearances with only three goals. Following a brief spell with Falkirk (eleven appearances), he came back to England to learn his trade in the National League, first with Wrexham (2019/20, where he only managed a handful of games) and then onto Oldham Athletic, where he started to make a name for himself in League Two.

His performances for the Latics received plaudits and rightly so. In both seasons, he recorded double figures for goals (11 and 17). The latter he managed whilst trying to save the club from relegation, and earned him February's Player of the Month award. Though he could not save them from the drop, he did get his move up to League One with Burton Albion (2022/23).

However, Keillor-Dunn was used sporadically by the Brewers and left just months into a mid-term contract, with only six goals in 26, to join the Stags.

Davis Keillor-Dunn stats in all comps, as per Fotmob 2020/21 (Oldham) 2021/22 (Oldham) 2022/23 (Burton) 2022/23 (Mansfield) 2023/24 (Mansfield) Apps 49 56 26 19 51 Goals 11 17 6 6 22 Assists 7 3 0 4 10

Keillor-Dunn capture a January masterclass

At his time of arrival, Mansfield were struggling with the Wembley hangover (above) and the season already looking like it was over despite only being in January and reinforcements were needed. The two purchases couldn't have been better with Louis Reed also brought in from Swindon Town. Both made an almost instant impact, boosting the quality of Mansfield in possession and managing to retain the ball, something that the team was badly lacking beforehand.

However, despite playing well, Keillor-Dunn only managed six goals in his first season (although only five months). Trying to find the right position for him was proving problematic for Nigel Clough. At times, he would hold onto the ball too long and would frustrate the Mansfield faithful, but the ability was there to see and when Clough did fit him in the Stags, the promotion bid could start.

Towards the back end of that campaign, it was clear the momentum Clough was building at the club, narrowly missing out on the play-offs by one goal despite a thrilling and inspiring win at Colchester (2-0). On the back of that, spearheaded by Keillor-Dunn in attack, Clough was confident his side could be real promotion candidates.

The 2023/24 season was a dream for any Stags fan and Keillor-Dunn in particular. Despite going under the radar with the additions of Notts County and Wrexham, Stags continued their momentum with Kiellor-Dunn the second striker in a small pocket that League Two defenders did not know how to deal with.

Furthermore, his abilities were showcased in his performances, including an inspired performance in both games versus League Two leaders Stockport County and scoring a fine curling effort to win the Nottinghamshire derby against local rivals Notts County. In those 22 goals he recorded, his trademark was getting on the half-turn and being able to shoot with either foot, twisting inside or just outside the box with the curling finish devastating and pinpoint.

His low centre of gravity was so easy on the eye. But his off-the-ball work also rightly gained applause. A feature of that team was winning the ball high up the pitch, whether at home or away. Demonstrated in the 9-2 win at home to Harrogate Town. That epitomised what the team had.

Keillor-Dunn's finest moment in a Stags shirt, came away at MK Dons in what was a crunch match at the top. A win almost certainly sealed promotion, and he did not disappoint as he scored twice to give the away fans a day to remember and put his name in Stags folklore.

Keillor-Dunn is destined for the Championship after seamless Barnsley transition

Although a move to Barnsley can't be said to be out of the blue given constant links, the fact it came so late in the summer window was something of a surprise. Keillor-Dunn moved to the Tykes in the 2024 summer window after being signed for big money, said to be a six-figure fee.

He has not disappointed. Keillor-Dunn has reached double figures for goals in his first season and is already Barnsley's star man. His impeccable attitude has meant he has already been a hit with Barnsley's fans, just as he was during his stint at Mansfield.

With his passion and desire two of the standout features that will surely see him play in the Championship one day, Mansfield will watch on knowing they played their part in wherever the playmaker's career takes him.