Mansfield Town ace left frustrated after dominating performance

Mansfield Town forward Rhys Oates has expressed his thoughts on last night’s stalemate with Port Vale, telling the Mansfield and Ashfield Chad that the Stags “deserved more than a point.”

The Stags dominated the match, marking 13 shots more than Port Vale and controlling possession, but it was a Tom Conlon strike which opened the scoring.

George Lapslie equalised for Mansfield in the second half, but Nigel Clough’s side were unable to find the finishing touch to grasp the three points.

Mansfield now sit in 21st position, avoiding the relegation zone by goal difference, but supporters remain optimistic after last night’s performance.

Oates, who joined the club following his promotion with Hartlepool United last season, was left frustrated with the final result, telling the Mansfield and Ashfield Chad: “I think it was a great display from the team all round and I think we deserved more than what we get. We deserved a win.

“I think that has been coming. We work hard in training and I think that is going to be a big confidence booster for us all. As a team we all know the basics is work hard, determination, put everything in and then just get on the ball and be confident.

“It’s hard when you’ve not been winning and confidence is low to try to build yourself up. But we’ve done that tonight and we have rallied as a team.

“Maybe we’ve been trying too hard to make things happen when we’ve just got to play your usual game and do what we know we’re good at. Then it will all come together.

“Tonight showed we are all willing to work really hard and individually we are all really good players. We should be a lot higher than we are but results have not gone away.

“We went 1-0 down but showed we’ve got the grit and determination to keep fighting, keep playing the way we were, keep getting on the ball and creating chances and we deserved a lot more.”

The verdict

Whilst it’s not been an ideal start to the season for Mansfield, last night’s performance was a sign of promise for the Stags going forward. Outplaying a team in a position as high as Port Vale is an example of the sort of football Clough can get his side playing, and supporters should rally together to drag the Stags away from the early relegation battle.