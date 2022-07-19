Mansfield draw, Stockton, MacDonald: The latest Rotherham United news headlines you might have missed

Rotherham United will be looking to survive the Championship drop when the 2022/23 campaign begins at the end of this month.

The Millers have bounced immediately back to the second-tier, following their 2020/21 relegation, a year where they displayed the necessary fight to stay in the division.

Paul Warne has added six fresh faces to the squad for the start of the campaign at the end of this month, adding the likes of Peter Kioso, Cohen Bramall, Cameron Humphreys and Tom Eaves.

Here, we take a look at the latest news headlines concerning the Millers…

Rotherham play out a 1-1 draw with Mansfield Town

Mansfield netted late on to grab a draw at their Nottinghamshire home on Saturday, with Rhys Oates’ strike cancelling out Josh Kayode’s opener.

The 22-year-old nodded home from Dan Barlaser’s set-piece on the hour mark, with the Millers taking a deserved lead.

Oates restored parity five minutes from time with an excellent run and finish, with the Mansfield forward nearly earning a penalty right at the end.

Cole Stockton latest

A Patreon report from Alan Nixon has claimed that Rotherham are still watching eagerly over Cole Stockton’s situation at Morecambe.

The report states that the 28-year-old, who netted 26 goals in all competitions for the League One outfit last time out, is hoping for an improved offer than the £2,000 a week deal that has been tabled.

Enjoying a mightily impressive campaign last time out, Stockton’s physicality and general ability would make him an exciting addition at the New York Stadium.

Swindon set to sign MacDonald

As per a Football League World exclusive, Swindon Town are set to sign former Rotherham defender Angus MacDonald on a two-year deal.

The 29-year-old was released by the Millers in the summer and looks set to join Scott Lindsey’s men in League Two.

MacDonald featured just seven times in League One for the Yorkshire outfit last time out, adding just one more appearance in other competitions.