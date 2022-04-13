Manor Solomon to Fulham: What do we know so far? Is a transfer likely to happen?

It’s a question of when, not if, Fulham are promoted to the Premier League at this stage of the season.

The Cottagers are currently cruising on their way to the Sky Bet Championship title,

As a result, we are seeing the club linked with a number of players that would improve their squad when the club move up to the top flight.

The latest player to be linked with Marco Silva’s side is 22-year-old Israeli international Manor Solomon.

Solomon can play both on the wing and in the attacking midfield areas, and currently plays his football for Shakhtar Donetsk in Ukraine.

With that being said, here is what we know about a potential transfer for the Israeli so far, and whether or not we think it’s likely to happen.

What do we know?

The story was broke on Twitter by Telegraph journalist John Percy on Tuesday afternoon when he tweeted that Fulham were already making moves to replace the seemingly outgoing Fabio Carvalho.

It has been reported earlier this week that Carvalho’s move to Liverpool has been finalised ahead of the season run in.

With Fulham needing a replacement for the 19-year-old, John Percy tweeted the following.

“#FulhamFC transfer news – Fulham have moved to replace Fabio Carvalho ahead of next season by opening talks with Shakhtar Donetsk over a deal for winger Manor Solomon, an Israel international. Talks ongoing, transfer worth around £7m.” Percy wrote on Twitter.

This is the only news we have on the potential transfer so far.

Is it likely to happen?

It’s still very early stages in this transfer saga, with the news only breaking yesterday, so in that sense, it is difficult to say with confidence that this transfer is definitely going to happen.

However, it must be said that all of the ingredients for a transfer appear to be there.

Fulham are looking for improvements and are said to be looking for a Carvalho replacement, which means they are certainly in the market for somebody in Solomon’s position.

Meanwhile, Solomon’s future with his current club Shakhtar Donetsk is looking unclear, with the club being based in Ukraine.

Due to the Russian invasion of the country, football in the Ukraine has been understandably put on hold and with the war having no end in sight, it is unclear when it will be safe for Shakhtar Donetsk, and the other Ukranian clubs to resume playing.

In that sense, Solomon could be seeking a move away from the Ukranian League, simply in order to play football, this summer.

All things considered, I’d say there could be something in this one, but given we are not even at the end of the season yet, it’s still very early days with regards to transfers.

With that being said, it’s impossible to say this one could happen in the summer, with any certainty.