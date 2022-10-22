Manning starts: The Swansea City XI we expect Martin to pick to face Cardiff on Sunday

Swansea City host Cardiff City in a huge game tomorrow afternoon as the Welsh sides prepare to renew their rivalry.

Russell Martin’s men made history in this fixture last season as they incredibly became the first side to do the double, with a comprehensive 3-0 victory at home followed by a 4-0 success in the capital.

So, the Bluebirds will be desperate for revenge but those wins will give the Swans confidence, whilst they also have home advantage.

And, here we look at the XI we expect Martin to go with for the big game…

With Swansea having won five of their last six, changes are going to be kept to a minimum, so Steven Benda will keep the gloves.

In defence, the boss does have a decision to make as despite the results, they haven’t always convinced at the back. Due to the nature of the game, Kyle Naughton could return to the back three with his experience sure to be key.

Ben Cabango is an important player so he will continue in defence, along with Harry Darling, who has actually scored in his last two outings.

Martin has hinted that Ryan Manning is ready to return, so he will come back in at left wing-back, which will be a welcome boost, whilst Matthew Sorinola will provide an outlet down the opposite flank.

In midfield, Matt Grimes and Jay Fulton are pivotal to the team and they will be desperate to win the midfield battle to allow the Swans to play the stylish football they want to.

Going forward, Martin has another dilemma but with Luke Cundle impressing in the win over Reading last time out and Oliver Cooper scoring, they should stay in the XI, meaning Olivier Ntcham will have to settle for an impact role.

Joel Piroe’s suspension is a major blow for Swansea so Michael Obafemi will continue to lead the line on his own and even though he has failed to score in his last four, he did find the net twice against Cardiff last time out.

Thoughts? What would your XI be? Let us know in the comments below.