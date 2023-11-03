Highlights Key takeaways:

Southampton has been in good form, remaining unbeaten in their last six games as they aim for promotion to the Premier League.

Southampton's starting lineup against Millwall is expected to include key players such as Gavin Bazunu, Ryan Manning, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, and Adam Armstrong.

Carlos Alcaraz has been performing well, scoring his first goal of the season, and is likely to feature in Southampton's match against Millwall.

Southampton are unbeaten in their last six games as they chase promotion to the Premier League.

Russell Martin’s side has won four of its last six, moving up to fourth in the Championship table as a result.

Victory this weekend away to Millwall could see the Saints move up to third in the standings, depending on results elsewhere.

The south coast club will be keen to keep up their good form as they travel to London to take on a managerless Lions.

Who will start for Southampton against Millwall?

Southampton will be looking for back-to-back victories on Saturday when they visit the Den.

Here we look at the starting lineup we expect from Martin’s side…

GK: Gavin Bazunu

Bazunu has been Southampton’s starting goalkeeper all season, so it would come as a big surprise if he dropped to the bench against Millwall.

LB: Ryan Manning

Manning should make his return to the team after missing the last couple of fixtures.

While James Bree performed well in his place, Manning has proven himself as Martin’s first choice on the left-flank so far this term.

CB: Taylor Harwood-Bellis

Harwood-Bellis is quickly proving to be one of the first names on the team sheet having found his feet at Southampton.

CB: Jan Bednarek

Bednarek is likely to partner Harwood-Bellis in the heart of the defence, as Jack Stephens continues his recovery to full fitness.

The Poland international has been a capable deputy in Stephens’ absence.

RB: Kyle Walker-Peters

Walker-Peters has been a crucial figure for Martin and is one of the team’s best players.

The full back is a guaranteed starter at this stage, barring any late injury concerns.

CM: Flynn Downes

Downes has found his groove at Southampton now following his summer switch from West Ham.

The midfielder has performed well in recent weeks and is likely to keep his place in the team.

CM: Will Smallbone

Martin is unlikely to make many changes to the side at the moment given their recent results, with Smallbone also set to keep his place in the starting lineup.

CM: Stuart Armstrong

Armstrong’s started four of the Saints’ last five games, contributing two goals in the process, and his good form should see him retain his place in the team.

Weekly wages: Southampton's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

The Scot has become an important player for Martin, and will be looking to contribute more goals this weekend.

LW: Kamaldeen Sulemana

Sulemana performed well for the Saints last weekend in the 3-1 win over Birmingham, providing an assist.

Martin may opt to keep him in the team to reward him for his display against the Blues.

ST: Adam Armstrong

Armstrong has eight goals to his name from 14 appearances, the second most of anyone in the entire division.

With Ross Stewart not yet ready, and Che Adams still on the sidelines, it is a no-brainer to keep the 26-year-old in the side.

RW: Carlos Alcaraz

Alcaraz has rediscovered his best form in recent weeks, with his return to the team coinciding with Southampton’s improved results.

The forward bagged his first goal of the Championship season last weekend, so will be hoping to add to his tally in the clash with the Lions on Saturday.