Highlights Emmanuel Dieseruvwe's loan spell at Grimsby became legendary, showcasing his impact on the club's success and fan appreciation.

His work ethic, unique attributes, and impactful contributions led Grimsby to a memorable return to the EFL.

Since leaving Grimsby, Dieseruvwe has excelled at Halifax Town and now Hartlepool United, elevating his career and scoring achievements.

Some transfers of players go well, to a degree. Some really don't, for a vast array of varying reasons and internal and external factors, while others workout so well for player and club, it feels like fate has brought them together. The latter was certainly the case when Grimsby Town signed much-travelled frontman Emmanuel Dieseruvwe on loan from Tranmere Rovers in February 2022, as the striker's short stay subsequently earned him a place in Mariners folklore.

Known more commonly as 'Mani', Dieseruvwe played for ten different clubs over the nine years prior to his temporary joining of the Blundell Park ranks. A product of the Sheffield Wednesday youth setup, the rangy forward experienced loan spells at Hyde, Fleetwood Town, Chesterfield, Mansfield Town, Boston United, Chester and Oldham Athletic at various times punctuated by permanent stays at the Spireites, Kidderminster Harriers and Salford City, before moving to Birkenhead to join Tranmere in the summer of 2021.

Emmanuel Dieseruvwe's career path to date, as per Transfermarkt Season(s) Club 2013-15 Sheffield Wednesday 2013/14 Hyde (loan) 2013/14 Fleetwood Town (loan) 2014/16 Chesterfield (loan made permanent) 2015/16 Mansfield Town (loan) 2016/17 Kidderminster Harriers (permanent) 2016/17 Boston United (loan) 2017-2021 Salford City (permanent) 2018/19 Chester (loan) 2019/20 Oldham Athletic (loan) 2021/22 Tranmere Rovers (permanent) 2021/22 Grimsby Town (loan) 2022/23 Halifax Town (permanent) 2023 - Hartlepool United (permanent)

It's fair to say his time at some clubs went better than that with others. Mani enjoyed a prolonged period at Salford City, during which he scored in the club's 2018/19 National League play-off final success over AFC Fylde, as well as scoring The Ammies first ever Football League goals on the opening day of the following season and partaking in their Covid-delayed 2020 Papa John's Trophy success against Portsmouth.

Related Hull City have been a real help to Grimsby Town, here's why: View Hull City's growth and relative success in recent times has been beneficial for South Bank neighbours Grimsby Town

However, aside from that four-year stay in Greater Manchester, Dieseruvwe had struggled a little for regular game-time, and a place in which he could settle into becoming a mainstay. While the forward wasn't necessarily known as a great goalscorer, he had other attributes that made him a useful foil for his fellow strikers; pace, strength, a genuine physical presence and a good work ethic. He also has an unpredictability to his game. All these aspects were clearly in the thinking of the Grimsby manager Paul Hurst when he added the Leeds-born striker to his attacking ranks as his side chased a National League play-off spot in 2022.

Dieseruvwe quickly flourished at Grimsby

Upon joining the Mariners, Diesereuvwe soon endeared himself to the Blundell Park faithful by netting a crucial last-gasp winner against Woking in the National League as well as scoring in a 2-0 triumph at Yeovil as Hurst's side put together some strong end of season form to seal a play-off spot with a game to spare. The final game of the regular campaign saw a much-changed Grimsby side share eight goals in an entertaining draw at Eastleigh, a game in which the 6ft 5' loan striker scored a clinical hat-trick.

The frontman's biggest and most memorable contributions were yet to come, though, as Dieseruvwe came off the bench to score another last-gasp winner. This time at Notts County's Meadow Lane as the Mariners came from behind to seal a 2-1 extra-time success over the Magpies. That victory set up a play-off semi-final at Wrexham, where the now talismanic forward was again brought on by Hurst and again got on the scoresheet in an incredible 5-4 (AET) win at the Racecourse Ground.

While Dieseruvwe didn't find the net when introduced late on in the play-off final against Solihull Moors, his pace and hold-up play was vital in his side again grabbing an extra-time winner and winding down the clock as the Blundell Park outfit returned to the EFL in some style.

It wasn't just Dieseruvwe's goals that saw him become a fans' favourite and popular teammate during his time in North East Lincolnshire, however. His workrate and ability to use his attributes to get the best out of attacking compatriots John McAtee, Ryan Taylor and fellow loanee Tristan Abrahams was notable, as was his enthusiasm. The striker always played with a smile on his face, and his character combined with his impact and the sides' success has seen him earn a lasting appreciation from Mariners fans, forever grateful for his efforts during what was a special time for the club.

Excelling since moving on from Grimsby Town

Despite his good run of form whilst at Grimsby, Tranmere Rovers opted to release Dieseruvwe at the conclusion of the 2021/22 campaign, and while there were some who hoped the popular forward would prolong his stay with Mariners more permanently, the striker ended up back in the National League, signing a deal with Halifax Town where he finally became a first-team regular and a key part of the Shaymen side that won the 2022/23 FA Trophy, though he was suspended for the final itself - a 1-0 victory over Gateshead.

Following this, Dieseruvwe chose to move on again, this time penning a contract at National League rivals Hartlepool United, where he has gone from strength to strength and has comfortably achieved the highest goalscoring campaign of his career up to this point, whilst also receiving an international call-up to the England C side for the recent friendly against Wales C.

It's clear to see the short, but hugely impactful spell the forward had at Blundell Park in 2022 was beneficial in aiding Grimsby Town's success, whilst providing the platform and springboard for Dieseruvwe's career to progress. The big striker is certainly one of the Mariners' best loan signings in many a year.