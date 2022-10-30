Mandela Egbo update emerges after Charlton Athletic’s showdown with Ipswich Town

Charlton Athletic manager Ben Garner has revealed that Mandela Egbo sustained a groin injury during yesterday’s meeting with Ipswich Town.

Egbo had to be withdrawn in the 14th minute of the fixture after sustaining this particular issue and was replaced by Albie Morgan.

In what turned to be an extraordinary afternoon at The Valley, Charlton produced a stunning fightback in front of their supporters to rescue a point.

Ipswich raced into a two-goal lead thanks to efforts from George Edmundson and Tyreece John-Jules before Jesurun Rak-Sakyi and Morgan scored for the hosts.

Freddie Ladapo netted the Blues’ third goal of the game before Sam Morsy added a fourth in the 94th minute.

Charlton pulled a goal back via an effort from Terell Thomas.

George Dobson then headed home an equaliser from Morgan’s cross.

Currently ninth in the League One standings, the Addicks are set to take on Brighton & Hove Albion’s Under-21 side in the EFL Trophy on Monday before kicking off their FA Cup campaign with a clash with Coalville Town on November 5th.

Following his side’s 4-4 draw with Ipswich, Garner shared an update on Egbo.

Speaking to London News Online, Garner said: “Manny was a muscular one, I think it was his groin on a clearance.

“Fingers crossed nothing too serious because we’re not blessed with a huge squad and we’ve got three cup games now that we want to progress in.

“It will give an opportunity to rotate – it would’ve done a lot more but we’ve lost a couple now.”

The Verdict

Charlton will be hoping that Egbo’s injury doesn’t turn out to be too serious as they are set to play five games between now and the 20th November and thus will want to call upon the defender’s services for these fixtures.

Since joining the Addicks earlier this year, the 25-year-old has made nine appearances for the club in League One.

As well making 1.7 tackles and 1.3 clearances per fixture at this level, Egbo has also won 1.4 aerial duels per game and is averaging a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.68 in the third-tier.

When he is fit enough to feature again, the defender will be aiming to help Charlton climb the league standings by delivering the goods on a consistent basis.