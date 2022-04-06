Manchester United’s ‘work experience’ scheme sees pair train with Ipswich Town

Manchester United youth team players Charlie Savage and Will Fish have recently spent some time training with Ipswich Town’s first-team, as per a report from the East Anglian Daily Times.

The teenage duo have embarked on a ‘work experience’ kind of scheme, uniquely started by the Premier League outfit.

Savage, son of former Wales international Robbie Savage, is a midfielder who made his Manchester United debut at Old Trafford in a Champions League clash with Young Boys in December.

Fish embarked on a loan spell with Stockport County at the start of the season, however, he was confined to just 84 minutes with the Hatters and returned to Old Trafford as a result.

The pair are frequent starters for United’s U23s as they continue to progress and work their way through the youth ranks.

The verdict

This innovative ‘work experience’ scheme seems to be an excellent idea and it will be no surprise to see other Premier League clubs starting to offer a similar kind of option.

Not only does it provide these youngsters with some invaluable experience in a first-team set up within the EFL, it also prevents there from being any complications with recalling players from loan spells.

Given Kieran McKenna’s link to Manchester United, and now Sam Williams, it will be interesting to see if the League One outfit becomes a trusted club when it comes to helping develop the talent coming through at Old Trafford right now.

It will be equally as interesting to see what is next for the teenage duo and whether a loan spell in the EFL could be the next step.