Manchester United’s transfer stance over EFL starlet shared after internal appointment

Stoke City fear that Darren Fletcher’s new role at Manchester United could see the Premier League giants move for Nathan Collins.

Fletcher, who used to play for the Potters, was on the coaching staff at Old Trafford, but he has now taken up the role of technical director, which will see him have an increased say when it comes to recruitment.

And, one player who the Scotsman is thought to be an admirer of is Collins, having seen his talents first hand.

The 19-year-old defender has established himself as one of the top talents in the Football League, following his performances at centre-back and right-back under Michael O’Neill.

The Red Devils have been linked with him in the past, and The Sun have now claimed that Fletcher’s power at the club could see an offer made to try and bring Collins in during the next transfer window.

However, Stoke are not in a position where they need to sell, with the teenager still having over three years to run on his existing contract.

The verdict

United’s interest in Collins just doesn’t seem to be going away, which is obviously going to be a worry for Stoke.

Fletcher is a fan of the youngster, and you can see why, as anyone who has seen him play this season will recognise that Collins has the attributes to become a top player in the years to come.

Ultimately though, Stoke are in a position where they can demand a big fee for the Irishman, so he won’t come cheap.

